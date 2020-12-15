Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Dec 15, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-temperature insulation materials market is currently experiencing strong growth. High-temperature insulation (HTI) materials refer to various microporous materials that aid in preventing the transfer of heat and energy in various industrial applications. It includes materials, such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks and calcium silicate, which are used in high-pressure steam piping, flanges, boilers, dryers, furnaces and turbines. These materials also aid in protecting the equipment from extreme temperature changes, minimizing energy utilization and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the environment. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors.
Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, expansion in the petrochemical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. The pressure- and heat-resistant HTI materials are widely used as insulating and fire-proof linings in the manufacturing of various industrial boards, cast shapes and textile products. Rising environmental consciousness, including concerns regarding the depletion of traditional sources of energy, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing sustainable HTI materials that are environment-friendly and stable under high temperatures and compressive pressure.
This has resulted in the widespread adoption of recyclable and reusable bio-based alternatives, such as seagrass, cellulose flakes, hemp mats and sheep wool, thereby creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product utilization in the aerospace and automotive industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, ADL Insulflex Inc., Almatis GmbH, BNZ Materials, Dysons, Insulcon BV, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.., M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Morgan Advanced Materials, Pacor Inc., Promat, Pyrotek Inc., RHI Magnesita, Skamol, Unifrax Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global high temperature insulation materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the temperature range?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global high temperature insulation materials market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Ceramic Fibers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Insulating Firebricks
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Calcium Silicate
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Temperature Range
7.1 6000C-11000C (1112F-2012F)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 11000C-15000C (2012F-2732F)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 15000C-17000C (2732F-3092F)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 17000C and Above (3092F)
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Petrochemical
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ceramic
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Glass
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Aluminum
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Iron and Steel
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Cement
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Refractory
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Powder Metallurgy
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast
8.9 Others
8.9.1 Market Trends
8.9.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 ADL Insulflex Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Almatis GmbH
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 BNZ Materials
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Dysons
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Insulcon BV
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Morgan Advanced Materials
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Pacor Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Promat
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Pyrotek Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 RHI Magnesita
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.15 Skamol
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.15.3 Financials
14.3.16 Unifrax Corporation
14.3.16.1 Company Overview
14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b02c6x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets