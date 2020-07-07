Global High Temperature Plastics Industry
Global High Temperature Plastics Market to Reach US$21.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Temperature Plastics estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fluoropolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global High Temperature Plastics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The High Temperature Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.
High Performance Polyamides Segment Corners a 9.7% Share in 2020
In the global High Performance Polyamides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook
High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Product Segment
HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Temperature Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M (USA)
Arkema Group (France)
Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA)
China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)
Covestro AG (Germany)
Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
DSM Engineering Plastics (The Netherlands)
EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Performance Plastics Ltd. (USA)
Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)
Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
The Solvay Group (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Victrex Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovation Sustains PTFE Market
End-Use Markets Spur Demand
Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector
Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past
Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage
in Recent Past
Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview
Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply
Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films
Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector
High Performance Polyamides
Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth
Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics
Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development
