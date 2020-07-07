Global High Temperature Plastics Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







Global High Temperature Plastics Market to Reach US$21.1 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Temperature Plastics estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fluoropolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global High Temperature Plastics market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The High Temperature Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.



High Performance Polyamides Segment Corners a 9.7% Share in 2020

In the global High Performance Polyamides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 240-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Arkema Group

Asahi Glass Company Ltd.

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China Lumena New Materials Corp.

Covestro AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Dow Inc.

DSM Engineering Plastics B.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Performance Plastics Ltd.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Temperature Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovation Sustains PTFE Market

End-Use Markets Spur Demand

Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector

Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past

Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage

in Recent Past

Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview

Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply

Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films

Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector

High Performance Polyamides

Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth

Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics

Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

