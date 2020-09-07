Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitter Market (2020 to 2025) - by Product Type, End-user, Region, & Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitter Market: Analysis By Product Type (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market was valued at USD 619.23 Million in the year 2019.



These devices are utilized in applications where multiple variables need to measured. The goal of such high temperature pressure transmitter is to continuously transmit information so that a process can be controlled and faults can be prevented. Growing concern towards safety and security in the workplace is expected to boost the market's growth rate due to the implementation of regulatory standards. Increasing number of government regulations and rising industrialization are the factors which drives the market growth of the high temperature pressure transmitters. Moreover, the market is set to grow in future as the leading companies like ABB, Honeywell, among others are launching new products that display their intent to capture this growing market.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe has adversely affected the overall sensor, control, and automation industry. While the capital investments in the automation sector have been lethargic before the pandemic, they are expected to be put on hold or postponed for at least a year.

With the advent of Industry 4.0 policies, wireless sensing and IoT solutions are increasingly being used worldwide in several industrial applications. Many modern manufacturers believe that wireless solutions are one of the best technology adoptions in the manufacturing space and establishments in the past decade and provide vast scope for increased adoption.



APAC region holds the major High Temperature Pressure Transmitters market share owing to rising application of pressure transmitters in the heavy industries that is anticipated to facilitate the market growth in the region.



Scope of the Report

The report assesses the High Temperature Pressure Transmitters market by Product type (Intrinsic Transmitter, Extrinsic Transmitter).

The report analyses the High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market by End User (Oil & Gas, Food, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Others).

The Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , MEA) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Germany , France , U.K, China , Japan , India ).

, , MEA) and By Country ( , , , , , , U.K, , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, End User, Product type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include GEFRAN, Danfoss, Emerson, Honeywell, Siemens, Krohne Group, ABB, Dynisco, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Azbil Corporation.

The report presents the analysis of High Temperature Pressure Transmitters market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: Product Overview



4. Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market Segmentation, By End User

5.1 Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By oil & Gas- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Food- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By water and wastewater- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.6 By Chemical- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market Segmentation, By Product Type

6.1 Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Intrinsic Transmitter- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Extrinsic Transmitter- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: An Analysis



9. Europe High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market: An Analysis



11. Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market Dynamics

11.1 Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market Drivers

11.2 Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market Restraints

11.3 Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market - By End User (Year 2025)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market - By Region, Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market share of flow & industrial instrumentation companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 GEFRAN

14.2 Danfoss

14.3 Emerson

14.4 Honeywell International Inc

14.5 Siemens

14.6 Krohne Group

14.7 ABB

14.8 Dynisco

14.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14.10 Azbil Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y60v0i

