Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Throughput Screening (HTS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Consumables/Reagents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.2 Billion by the year 2025, Consumables/Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$306.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$260.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Consumables/Reagents will reach a market size of US$658.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Axxam SpA

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTek Instruments Inc.

BMG LABTECH GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiscoveRx Corporation

Evotec AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genedata AG

IntelliCyt® Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Molecular Devices Inc.

Pall ForteBio LLC

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



High Throughput Screening (HTS): A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

HTS: The Mainstream Technology for Drug Discovery Programs

Unparalleled Advantages in Compound Screening Drives Wider

Adoption

Key Benefits of HTS - An Overview

Soaring R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment for HTS

Shift towards High Throughput Research Builds Momentum for HTS

Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel

Opportunities

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Near Term

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

HTS Adoption Continues to Expand in Developing Regions

Key Factors Driving Demand for HTS in the Developing Regions

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World HTS Market

M&A Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cell-based Assay: The Widely Used HTS Technology

Resolving Technical Limitations: Cornerstone for Future Success

of Cell-based HTS

HTS Aims to Expand Use Case in Biochemical Applications

Label-Free HTS Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Lab-on-a-Chip HTS Seeks to Proliferate the Market

Bioinformatics HTS Enhanced with Computational Algorithms

Positive Prognosis across End-Use Markets to Underpin Revenue

Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry Leads the Way

HTS Deployments Soar in Academia

Progressive Advancements in HTS Instruments Accelerate Market

Growth

Microplate Handling Systems: An Important HTS Instrument Type

Liquid Handling Devices: A Necessity in HTS Processes

Microscopic Systems Facilitate Seamless Quantitative Analysis

Advanced Software Platforms Augment HTS Proficiency

Services: An Important Revenue Generating Segment

Expansion in Compound Libraries Widens Functional Scope of HTS

Compound Libraries Facilitate Simultaneous Functional Genomics

& Small Molecule Analysis

Laboratory Automation & Miniaturization Spell Opportunities for

HTS

Miniaturization of Compound Screening Processes Drives Demand

for HTS

HTS Miniaturization - Technology Developments

HTS Robotics Support Miniaturization

IVC - A Miniaturized, Powerful HTS Technology

HTS Assumes Critical Importance in Target Identification &

Validation

HTS Gathers Steam in Primary Screening Applications

HTS Perceives Bright Future in Stem Cell Research

HTS in Kinase Inhibitors Identification

HTS in Alzheimer's Disease Drug Discovery

HTS for Less Simplified PCR Systems

HTFC Eases Metabolic Activity Analysis for Pharmaceutical Drugs

Open Access Platforms Widen HTS Audience Base

Need for Stringent QA System to Keep Failures at Bay

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Vs. High Content Screening (HCS)

Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories





