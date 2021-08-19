Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Markets Report 2021-2027 - Lab-on-a-Chip HTS Seeks to Proliferate the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Throughput Screening (HTS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Throughput Screening (HTS) estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Consumables/Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Software & Services Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

High Throughput Screening (HTS): A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

HTS: The Mainstream Technology for Drug Discovery Programs

Unparalleled Advantages in Compound Screening Drives Wider Adoption

Key Benefits of HTS - An Overview

Soaring R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment for HTS

Shift towards High Throughput Research Builds Momentum for HTS

Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

HTS Adoption Continues to Expand in Developing Regions

Key Factors Driving Demand for HTS in the Developing Regions

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World HTS Market

M&A Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cell-based Assay: The Widely Used HTS Technology

Resolving Technical Limitations: Cornerstone for Future Success of Cell-based HTS

HTS Aims to Expand Use Case in Biochemical Applications

Label-Free HTS Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Lab-on-a-Chip HTS Seeks to Proliferate the Market

Bioinformatics HTS Enhanced with Computational Algorithms

Positive Prognosis across End-Use Markets to Underpin Revenue Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry Leads the Way

HTS Deployments Soar in Academia

Progressive Advancements in HTS Instruments Accelerate Market Growth

Microplate Handling Systems: An Important HTS Instrument Type

Liquid Handling Devices: A Necessity in HTS Processes

Microscopic Systems Facilitate Seamless Quantitative Analysis

Advanced Software Platforms Augment HTS Proficiency

Services: An Important Revenue Generating Segment

Expansion in Compound Libraries Widens Functional Scope of HTS

Compound Libraries Facilitate Simultaneous Functional Genomics & Small Molecule Analysis

Laboratory Automation & Miniaturization Spell Opportunities for HTS

Miniaturization of Compound Screening Processes Drives Demand for HTS

HTS Miniaturization - Technology Developments

HTS Robotics Support Miniaturization

IVC - A Miniaturized, Powerful HTS Technology

HTS Assumes Critical Importance in Target Identification & Validation

HTS Gathers Steam in Primary Screening Applications

HTS Perceives Bright Future in Stem Cell Research

HTS in Kinase Inhibitors Identification

HTS in Alzheimer's Disease Drug Discovery

HTS for Less Simplified PCR Systems

HTFC Eases Metabolic Activity Analysis for Pharmaceutical Drugs

Open Access Platforms Widen HTS Audience Base

Need for Stringent QA System to Keep Failures at Bay

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Vs. High Content Screening (HCS)

Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of World

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 104

