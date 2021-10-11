Global High-Voltage Hybrid Vehicle Market (2021 to 2030) - by Vehicle Type, Propulsion & Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Voltage and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Voltage Hybrid Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type, Propulsion and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Voltage: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-voltage hybrid vehicle refers to the type of hybrid vehicle, which has operating voltage range more than 60V. High voltage hybrid vehicles are driven through a conventional IC engine and an electric drive system with high operating range. Under the scope of the research study, vehicles with high-voltage hybrid systems are designed either as full hybrids or plug-in hybrids. High-voltage full hybrid vehicles charge the battery through its internal system, whereas high-voltage plug-in hybrid vehicle are with larger battery size can be recharged through the external electric power grid. High-voltage hybrid vehicles mainly deal with low-carbon foot prints along with cost-effective operations. Furthermore, automobile manufacturers are inclined toward vehicle electrification due to increase in vehicle emission regulations.



The report on the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market focuses on the current market trends and future growth opportunities of various vehicle types such as passenger cars, buses, and trucks. In addition, the report provides information on propulsion such as hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Moreover, it focuses on various voltage, including less than 340 volts, 350 to 650 volts, and 650 volts and above. In addition, it analyzes the current trends of high-voltage hybrid vehicles across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market include BMW Group, BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kia Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corporation.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall high-voltage hybrid vehicle market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global high-voltage hybrid vehicle market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current high-voltage hybrid vehicle market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solution

3.5.1.2. Decline in price of batteries per KWH

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Decrease in production and sale of automotive

3.5.2.2. Requirement for skilled workforce to perform maintenance and repair activities

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in developing nations

3.5.3.2. Government policies, regulations and subsidies are expected to support the growth

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis

3.6.5. Regulatory framework for solving market challenges.

3.7. Parent Market Overview

3.8. Supply Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Passenger Cars

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Buses

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Trucks

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY PROPULSION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY VOLTAGE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Less than 340 Volts

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3.350 to 650 Volts

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4.650 Volts and Above

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: HIGH VOLTAGE HYBRID VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BMW GROUP

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.1.8. SWOT Analysis

8.1.8.1. STRENGTHS

8.1.8.2. WEAKNESSES

8.1.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.1.8.4. THREATS

8.2. BYD COMPANY LIMITED

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DAIMLER AG

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. SWOT Analysis

8.3.8.1. STRENGTHS

8.3.8.2. WEAKNESSES

8.3.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.3.8.4. THREATS

8.3.9. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. FORD MOTOR COMPANY

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. R&D expenditure

8.4.7. Business performance

8.4.8. SWOT Analysis

8.4.8.1. STRENGTHS

8.4.8.2. WEAKNESSES

8.4.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.4.8.4. THREATS

8.4.9. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. GROUPE RENAULT

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. R&D expenditure

8.5.6. Business performance

8.5.7. SWOT Analysis

8.5.7.1. STRENGTHS

8.5.7.2. WEAKNESSES

8.5.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.5.7.4. THREATS

8.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. SWOT Analysis

8.6.8.1. STRENGTHS

8.6.8.2. WEAKNESSES

8.6.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.6.8.4. THREATS

8.6.9. Production Facilities Location

8.6.10. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. KIA CORPORATION

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. R&D expenditure

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. SWOT Analysis

8.7.7.1. STRENGTHS

8.7.7.2. WEAKNESSES

8.7.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.7.7.4. THREATS

8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Toyota Motor Corporation

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.8.8. SWOT Analysis

8.8.8.1. STRENGTHS

8.8.8.2. WEAKNESSES

8.8.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.8.8.4. THREATS

8.8.9. Production Facilities Location

8.8.10. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. VOLKSWAGEN AG

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.9.8. SWOT Analysis

8.9.8.1. STRENGTHS

8.9.8.2. WEAKNESSES

8.9.8.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.9.8.4. THREATS

8.9.9. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. VOLVO CAR CORPORATION

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. R&D expenditure

8.10.6. Business performance

8.10.7. SWOT Analysis

8.10.7.1. STRENGTHS

8.10.7.2. WEAKNESSES

8.10.7.3. OPPORTUNITIES

8.10.7.4. THREATS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l1u11

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

