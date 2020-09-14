Global High Voltage Measuring Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Voltage Measuring Equipment estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Capacitive Voltage Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Potential Transformer segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The High Voltage Measuring Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

GE Grid Solutions

Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Voltage Measuring Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Capacitive Voltage Transformer (Product) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Capacitive Voltage Transformer (Product) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Capacitive Voltage Transformer (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Potential Transformer (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Potential Transformer (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Potential Transformer (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Power Generation (substation) (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Power Generation (substation) (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 12: Power Generation (substation) (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Power Transmission (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Power Transmission (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Power Transmission (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States High Voltage Measuring Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for High Voltage Measuring Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Voltage Measuring Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Japanese High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for High Voltage Measuring Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for High Voltage Measuring Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for High Voltage Measuring

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High Voltage Measuring Equipment in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Spanish High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2020-2027



Table 92: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 123: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for High Voltage

Measuring Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for High Voltage Measuring Equipment in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for High Voltage Measuring

Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 143: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 162: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for High Voltage Measuring Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Voltage Measuring Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 176: Iranian High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli High Voltage Measuring Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for High Voltage Measuring

Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 192: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 193: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates High Voltage Measuring

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East High Voltage Measuring Equipment

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 203: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African High Voltage Measuring Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960973/?utm_source=PRN



