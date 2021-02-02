Global Higher Education Solutions Market to Thrive on Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing and High Consumption of Digital Content: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher education solutions have been transforming research campuses, universities, and colleges across the globe together withnew, innovative, and engaging services. The solutions of higher education comprise campus management, data security and compliance, content collaboration, and many others. These solutions are integrated into various business applications to improve their performance and capabilities, which is likely to support growth of the global higher education solutions market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030. These solutions extract insights from business data in the analytical phase to assist business enterprises to make informed decisions.

There has been a rise in the demand for high quality education amongst both students and their parents is likely to play an important role in driving the growth of the global higher education solutions market in the near future. With the outbreak of Covid-19, most of the colleges and other institutes of higher education have opted for virtual classes. In this scenario, software providers of higher education solutions are offering free-of-cost college management software and education related software to assist these institutes.

The global higher education solutions marketis expected to clock an exponential growth rate of ~20% CAGR over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030. Higher education solutions allow real time incorporation of various functions of educational institutes to better maintenance of databases and management of diverse functions. Universities and colleges are focusing more on offering high quality education as their core competency.

Key Findings of Higher Education Solutions Market Study

Growing Demand for e-Learning Solutions to Accelerate Market Growth

The education sector is witnessing a paradigm shift in the models of e-Learning due to augmented demand for use of digital education and connected devices in the education sector. E-learning comes with high potential and is rapidly gaining traction amongst the next-generation learners, which is likely to drive expansion of the global higher education solutions market in the near future.Advancements in the education sector are anticipated transform personal learning experience of students. These technological advancements are also estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to solution developers of higher education.

High penetration of internet across different regions has augmented use of higher education solutions. As such, providers of software solutions are offering diverse and innovative solutions for learning, transferring, handling, and managing data. Advancements made in the telecom sector worldwide are encouraging educational institutes to adopt these innovative solutions. All these factors are estimated to support development of the global higher education solutions market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Increased Incidences of University Data Breaches Demand High Security and Data Compliance

Universities and colleges are data storehouses as they collect sensitive data about students enrolled in different courses. This leads to augmented need for data compliance and security, particularly in a world where data breaches are becoming more common. In an effort to ensure high data security, market players are coming up with software solutions that would restrict the use of portable devices and USBs. These institutes have records of employments, health, payments, and addresses of their current and former students. All these data could be exploited for unfair use by hackers and other organizations.Demand for high security and data compliance to foster development of the global higher education solutions market in the years to come.

Higher Education Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors

Increasing consumption of digitized format of content and emergence of web-based learning and delivery resulted in a paradigm shift in the teaching-learning method.

Increasing number of international students taking admission in institutes of higher education creates demand for technologically advanced solutions of higher education.

