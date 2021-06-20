Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market - adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Technavio
The hiking and trail footwear market is poised to grow by USD 4.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear.
The hiking and trail footwear market analysis include product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing premiumization of hiking and trail running footwear as one of the prime reasons driving the hiking and trail footwear market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hiking and trail footwear market covers the following areas:
Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Sizing
Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Forecast
Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hiking footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Trail running footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
- Wolverine World Wide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
