Global Histology and Cytology IVD Market Report 2021-2022 & 2026 with Competitive Analysis of Agilent, Danaher, Hologic, Illumina, & Roche

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Histology and Cytology IVD Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, Histology and Cytology IVD Market Update, provides competitive analysis of the histology/cytology market from 2021 to 2026.

Histology/cytology has been a mainstay of the pathological lab, providing information about cells, tissues and organs. A variety of diseases can be identified with a histopathological examination.

Physicians rely on information from the pathologist as to whether there is cancer present or other disease. The physician bases their treatment and prognosis on the pathological information obtained. Technological advancements have increased the knowledge and understanding of the shape-function relationships within tissues and organs and their relationship to disease.



The industry has forged ahead with new technologies that offer increased accuracy and automated workflow. In the coming years, digital imaging, quantitative microscopy, precision microscopy, artificial intelligence and virtual histology will take the histology/cytology industry to the next level.



As discussed in the report, the histology market is a growing market with much potential. This report only looks at traditional histology.

Report Scope

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2021. Data are provided for 2021 and 2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2021 and 2026.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World for 2021.

The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.



The histology report is segmented into five areas:

Traditional non-PAP Stains

PAP

In situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

HPV

The histology report also examines and profiles five key market participants:

Agilent

Danaher

Hologic

Illumina

Roche

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Industry at a Glance

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Global Histology IVD Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)

Competitive Outlook

Chapter 2: Market Analysis

Overview Of Histology/Cytology

Histology Market Segments

Global Histology/Cytology Sales by Type, 2021-2026 ($ millions) (Pap Tests, in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, traditional non-Pap stains, HPV, TOTAL)



Histology/Cytology Diagnostic Market Distribution by Broad Test Category, 2021

Market Segment by Test Type

Traditional Tissue Stains

Selected Vendors of Traditional Histology Stains

PAP Tests

Primary and Secondary Prevention of Cervical Cancer, Screening Responses by Country, 2019 (last updated 2020-02-12)

Immunohistochemistry and In-Situ Hybridization

Selected in Situ Hybridization-based Tests



Selected IHC Test Innovations

HPV

HPV Screening Market: HPV DNA and Pap Test Distribution of Sales, 2021



Global HPV Molecular (DNA/RNA) Test Sales Distribution by Region, 2021 ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , , RoW)

Selected HPV Test Innovations

Market by Region

Global Histology/Cytology Sales Distribution by Region, 2021 (%) ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW)

, , , RoW) Competitive Analysis

Revenues of the Major Histology Companies, 2017-2021 ($ millions, estimated)



2022 Pathology Launches by Roche

The Commercial Outlook for Histology

Chapter 3: Major Market Participants

Roche Diagnostic

Danaher Corporation

Agilent

Illumina, Inc

Hologic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xd9j3



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets