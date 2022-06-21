Global HIV Diagnostics Test Market to Surpass US$ 8,487.17 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global HIV diagnostics test market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,263.62 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global HIV Diagnostics Test Market:

Increasing product launches is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, Biopalette Co., Ltd., a firm in Russia, launched first test system, which is designed to simultaneously screen for the presence of diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and Syphilis. The company is planning to begin mass production for the screening kits and Russia's Industrial Development Fund has provided a preferential loan of US$ 13.5 million for test system.

Furthermore, key players are indulged in signing agreement with the other manufacturers, in order to increase the access of the HIV testing products. For instance, in 2021, Viatris Inc., an American global healthcare company and Atomo Diagnostics Limited, a medical device manufacturer, signed a multi-year agreement with the global health agency, Unitaid, in order to expand its access to HIV self-testing in low- and middle-income countries. The agreement between Unitaid, Viatris, and Atomo represents a significant market expansion of HIV self-testing, with commitments to make testing available in 135 eligible countries.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/422

Key Market Takeaways:

The global HIV diagnostics test market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, owing to increasing product approvals by the key players. For instance, in 2022, Trinity Biotech plc., a company specialized in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of clinical diagnostic products, received approval for its new HIV screening product, TrinScreen HIV, from the World Health Organization (WHO). TrinScreen HIV is a rapid test providing results in less than 12 minutes from a finger stick drop of blood.

Among Region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global HIV diagnostics test market, owing to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships by the key players in the region. For instance, in 2021, MedAcess, a healthcare-focused social finance company set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), entered into a partnership with Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), a global health organization, and SD Biosensor, an in-vitro diagnostic company, to significantly increase the access to innovative combined rapid testing for syphilis and HIV.

Key players operating in the global HIV diagnostics test market include Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Roche AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Zyomyx Incorporation, Bristol –Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, QIAGEN N.V., and ViiV Healthcare Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/422

Detailed Segmentation:

Global HIV Diagnostics Test Market, By Test Type:

Screening

Third Generation (Antibody Test)



Laboratory-based



Point-of-Care



Fourth Generation (Antibody Test)



Laboratory-based



Point-of-Care



Others

Differentiation & Confirmation Test

Monitoring Test

CD4 Test



Viral Load Tests

Global HIV Diagnostics Test Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/422

Find more related trending reports below:

Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market, by Product Type (Instruments and Reagents & Kits), by Test Type (Screening {Third Generation and Fourth Generation}, Differentiation & Confirmation Test, and Monitoring Test {CD4 Tests and Viral Load Tests}), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026

HIV-Associated Lipodystrophy Treatment Market, by Lipodystrophy Type (Lipoatrophy and Lipoaccumulation), by Therapeutic class (Anabolism Modulators, Insulin Resistance Modulators, Mitochondrial Antioxidants (l-carnitine), and Other), by Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and by Geography - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights