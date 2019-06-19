Global HIV Disease Coverage Forecast and Market 2019-2024: B/F/TAF will Drive Significant Revenue Growth Due to its Attractive Combination of an INSTI and a Preferred Backbone

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HIV Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, is a retrovirus that infects the cells of the immune system such as T lymphocytes, specifically cluster of differentiation-4+ T cells, dendritic cells, and macrophages. Infection leads to a progressive weakening of the immune system and ultimately results in acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).



Market Snapshot

B/F/TAF will drive significant revenue growth due to its attractive combination of an INSTI and a preferred backbone.

TAF-based regimens are rapidly cannibalizing the share of TDF-based products due to superior renal and bone safety.

HIV prevalence is increasing in the analyzed markets as people are living longer on antiretroviral therapy.

Rapid uptake of TAF-based regimens in the US will protect Gilead's revenues following TDF patent expiry.

B/F/TAF's potency and clean tolerability profile will outcompete its rivals, restricting their uptake at launch.

FORECAST: HIV

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Product Profile: Atripla

Product Profile (Late Stage): B/F/Taf

Product Profile: Complera

Product Profile (Late Stage): Dor/3Tc/Tdf

Product Profile: Descovy

Product Profile: Genvoya

Product Profile: Isentress

Product Profile: Juluca

Product Profile: Odefsey

Product Profile: Prezista Franchise

Product Profile: Reyataz Franchise

Product Profile: Stribild

Product Profile: Symtuza

Product Profile: Tivicay

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tivicay/Epivir

Product Profile: Triumeq

Product Profile: Truvada

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine

TREATMENT: HIV

Overview

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Treatment Guidelines

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs In Hiv

EPIDEMIOLOGY: HIV

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

MARKETED DRUGS: HIV

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Atripla

Product Profile: Complera

Product Profile: Descovy

Product Profile: Genvoya

Product Profile: Isentress

Product Profile: Juluca

Product Profile: Odefsey

Product Profile: Prezista Franchise

Product Profile: Reyataz Franchise

Product Profile: Stribild

Product Profile: Symtuza

Product Profile: Tivicay

Product Profile: Triumeq

Product Profile: Truvada



PIPELINE: HIV

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product Profile (Late Stage): B/F/Taf

Product Profile (Late Stage): Dor/3Tc/Tdf

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tivicay/Epivir

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine

