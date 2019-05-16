Global HIV Drugs Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HIV Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HIV drugs market exceeded a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2018.



Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a chronic and life-threatening disease which can be transferred from one person to another through blood-to-blood and sexual contact. It is a virus which attacks immune cells known as CD-4 cells, making body susceptible to infections and other diseases. Over the years, the rising prevalence of HIV disease worldwide has positively influenced the demand for HIV drugs. HIV drugs help in preventing the multiplication of HIV virus, thereby reducing the risk of its transmission.



One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the global HIV drugs market is increase in the prevalence of HIV and its diagnosis. Apart from this, the market is also influenced by a rise in the number of government initiatives for spreading the awareness amongst people regarding causes, symptoms and treatments. Moreover, the introduction of generic drugs, which are cost-effective and chemically identical to branded drugs, act as another factor that is contributing towards the demand for HIV drugs.



Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2024, declining at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2024.



Market Summary:



Based on class, the market has been segmented into multi-class combination products, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, entry inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonist and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. Hospital pharmacies currently account for the largest share.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe , Asia Pacific , North America , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, North America is the leading market accounting for the majority of the global market.

, , , and , and . Amongst these, is the leading market accounting for the majority of the global market. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global HIV drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global HIV drugs market?

Which are the popular class types in the global HIV drugs market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global HIV drugs market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global HIV drugs market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global HIV drugs market?

What is the structure of the global HIV drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global HIV drugs market?

How are HIV drugs manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global HIV Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

6.2 Multi-Class Combination Products

6.3 Protease Inhibitors

6.4 HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

6.5 Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

6.6 Entry Inhibitors - CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

6.7 Fusion Inhibitors and Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Hospital Pharmacies

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.3 Online Pharmacies

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 HIV Drugs Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

10.3.2 Merck & Co. Inc.

10.3.3 ViiV Healthcare

10.3.4 AbbVie

10.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.3.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.3.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.3.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

10.3.9 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.10 Cipla Limited

10.3.11 Daiichi Sankyo

10.3.12 Emcure

10.3.13 Hetero Drugs

10.3.14 Mylan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3eel5o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

