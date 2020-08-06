Global HLA Typing Industry, Forecast to 2026 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Omixon, CareDx, and QIAGEN Amongst Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HLA Typing Market by Product, by Technology, by Application, by End-Users, Geography Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HLA typing market is expected to reach USD 990.12 million by 2026 from USD 659.75 million in 2020, rising at a CAGR of ~7%.



There is a rapid growth in the demand for transplant diagnostic products due to factors such as public and private increased funding in target research activities. Majorly the increase in certain diseases such as blood cancers, genetic blood disorders where stem cell transplantation is required, this situation is expected to drive the HLA Typing market. However, the limited reimbursements for target procedures are a restrain for this market.

The global HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing market is segmented based on end-user. The segment of independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share in the market due to the increased demand for organ transplant procedures, improved and automated diagnostic laboratories, increasing research and development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories.

Further, HLA Typing market segmentation based on product and service includes Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services. In this market segment, reagents and consumables play a major role in the market growth because of the early patient profiling during organ transplantation.

Based on technology, the market is divided into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular technologies. By analysis, the molecular assay technology has the majority of the demand in the HLA typing. The molecular assay technology consumes less time as compared to other technology and gives effective results that support market growth.

Moreover, the HLA Typing market based on region is segmented into four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Further, the North America region is accounted for the largest share of the transplant market due to the well-developed market for medical devices, highly improvised healthcare system, a rapid increase in the adoption of the innovative transplant diagnostic technologies.

Globally, the HLA Typing market is growing at a CAGR of ~7.0% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The factors which are majorly driving this market are innovative technologies in the transplant procedures and increasing transplant procedures, a large number of research and development activities in this field of HLA Typing. Molecular tests include high expenses for the HLA typing test, which is standing as a constraint in this market.

Globally, HLA Typing market is playing a major role in the transplant diagnostic field, giving an accurate analysis of the person's immune system for further transplantation process. An increase in the adoption of cross-matching and chimerism testing during post and pre-transplantation gives the opportunity in the market. However, due to the number of donors compared to donor accepters are very less, the market is facing a major challenge in the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players in the HLA Typing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Omixon, CareDx, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., Luminex, Biofortuna, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Takara Bio, TBG Diagnostics Ltd., and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Moreover, the awareness about organ donation and transplantation across the developing countries and emerging technologies are supporting the HLA Typing Market growth globally. This report will enable the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and critical needs of the end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis covered in the study would enhance the user utility of the report.

The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players.

This report also provides the portfolio analysis and capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of HLA Typing market to support their development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

