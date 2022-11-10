Global HLA Typing Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HLA Typing Market by Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HLA Typing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.90 billion by 2029.

Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the HLA typing market is attributed to the increasing number of organ transplants and technological advancements in the molecular assays used for HLA typing. In addition, the increasing awareness amongst people regarding organ donations offers a growth opportunity for the HLA typing market.

Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. High demand for consumables, availability of diverse consumables, and companies focused on launching new HLA typing consumables contribute to the growth of this segment. For instance, in 2020, Omixon Inc. (U.S.) launched an 11-locus multiplex HLA genotyping assay.

Based on technology, in 2022, the molecular technologies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. Advancements and benefits of molecular technologies compared to non-molecular technologies contribute to the large share of this segment.

Based on application, in 2022, the diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. The high prevalence of chronic and metabolic diseases leading to organ failures is responsible for the largest segment share. The application of HLA typing for donor-recipient cross-matching, infectious disease pathogenesis, and transfusion is rising, contributing to the largest segment share.

Based on end user, in 2022, the diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. HLA typing products are frequently used in diagnostics laboratories for disease diagnosis and donor-recipient cross-matching. Outsourcing laboratory services by hospitals and transplant centers and consolidating diagnostics laboratories contribute to the large share of this segment. The partnerships or outsourcing of laboratory services provides benefits such as cost savings, efficiency gains, and the right allocation of resources. Thus, the increasing collaboration between hospitals/transplant centers with diagnostic laboratories results in adoption of HLA typing products by diagnostic laboratories.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the HLA typing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The highest number of organ transplants, high prevalence of chronic diseases, high spending on healthcare, and well-established healthcare infrastructure are the primary factors responsible for the large share of the North American HLA typing market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Organ Transplants

Technological Advancements in HLA Typing

Restraints

High Cost of Instruments Required to HLA Typing

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Organ Donations

Challenges

Gap Between Organ Donations and Organ Receivers

Scope of the Report:

HLA Typing Market, by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

HLA Typing Market, by Technology

Molecular Technologies

PCR-based Molecular Techniques

Sequence-specific Primers

Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide

Other PCR-based Molecular Techniques

Other PCR-based molecular techniques include RPLF-PCR, SNP-PCR, and PCR-SSCP.

Sequencing-based Molecular Technologies

Sangers Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

DNA Microarray

Non-molecular Technologies

HLA Typing Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Donor Recipient Cross-matching

Transfusion Therapy

Other Diagnostic Applications

Other diagnostic applications include Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Diagnosis, Infectious Disease Testing and Paternity testing.

Research

HLA Typing Market, by End Users

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

HLA Typing Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

(RoLA) Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Qiagen N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Genome Diagnostics B.V. (GenDx) ( Netherlands )

) Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

CareDx (U.S.)

Immucor Inc. (U.S.)

TBG Diagnostics Limited ( Australia )

) BAG Diagnostic GmbH ( Germany )

) Omixon Inc. ( Hungary )

) Luminex Corporation (U.S.)

inno-train Diagnostik GmbH ( Germany )

) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.)

Fujirebio Holdings Inc. ( Japan )

