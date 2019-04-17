Global Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs Market 2019-2023: Treatment of Hodgkin's Lymphoma Patients with Conjoint Conditions Gaining Momentum
The hodgkin's lymphoma drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 16% by 2023.
Hodgkin's lymphoma is one of the most curable forms of lymphoma, with a patient survival rate of more than five years. The high unmet need for novel and innovative alternative treatment approaches. In addition, the introduction of target molecular hallmarks of this disease, including the aberrant phenotype of cancer cells, deregulated cancer pathways, and immune escape mechanisms. With an increased understanding of the fundamental biology of Hodgkin's lymphoma, companies have been able to develop drugs that are effective in treating the disease. This is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Development of novel pipeline drugs
The increase in the prevalence of Hodgkin's lymphoma has led to a high unmet need for a strong pipeline of disease-modifying drugs. R&D activities are resulting in the availability of new drugs for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma patients with conjoint conditions
The treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma has generally been successful and well-tolerated by patients. However, there are challenges associated with the treatment of patients that have Hodgkin's lymphoma with conjoint conditions, such as cardiac diseases, HIV infection, and pregnancy. Hodgkin's lymphoma is more common in patients with HIV. The presence of HIV in patients with Hodgkin's lymphoma can have a negative impact on treatment tolerance and prognosis.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Market trends
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc.
