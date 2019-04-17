Global Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs Market 2019-2023: Treatment of Hodgkin's Lymphoma Patients with Conjoint Conditions Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hodgkin's lymphoma drugs market will register a CAGR of close to 16% by 2023.

Hodgkin's lymphoma is one of the most curable forms of lymphoma, with a patient survival rate of more than five years. The high unmet need for novel and innovative alternative treatment approaches. In addition, the introduction of target molecular hallmarks of this disease, including the aberrant phenotype of cancer cells, deregulated cancer pathways, and immune escape mechanisms. With an increased understanding of the fundamental biology of Hodgkin's lymphoma, companies have been able to develop drugs that are effective in treating the disease. This is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Development of novel pipeline drugs

The increase in the prevalence of Hodgkin's lymphoma has led to a high unmet need for a strong pipeline of disease-modifying drugs. R&D activities are resulting in the availability of new drugs for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma patients with conjoint conditions

The treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma has generally been successful and well-tolerated by patients. However, there are challenges associated with the treatment of patients that have Hodgkin's lymphoma with conjoint conditions, such as cardiac diseases, HIV infection, and pregnancy. Hodgkin's lymphoma is more common in patients with HIV. The presence of HIV in patients with Hodgkin's lymphoma can have a negative impact on treatment tolerance and prognosis.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

