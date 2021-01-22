Global Holistic Web Protection Market Report 2020 with Benchmark of 10 Key Players - Focus on Distributed Denial-of-Service Mitigation, Web Application Firewall, and Bot Risk Management

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Holistic Web Protection Market 2020 - A Benchmark of 10 Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Holistic Web Protection is an emerging category of security solutions that is focused on the comprehensive protection of websites, web applications, and related services. It is offered as cloud services and managed to a varying extent. Holistic Web Protection solutions integrate three key security technologies: distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), and bot risk management (BRM).



Such factors as the growing sophistication of attacks and the lack of cybersecurity professionals make a compelling case for the adoption of Holistic Web Protection solutions. Enterprises across the world are looking for ways to strengthen their security posture with state-of-the-art products and services. The Holistic Web Protection market addresses organizations' demand for consolidated, single pane of glass solutions, which do not only reduce the security gaps of legacy products but also provide simplified management capabilities.



Cloud-based security services will remain a sought-after product category despite, and indeed because of, the COVID-19 pandemic. The accelerated transformation of business practices and a substantial increase in internet traffic, coupled with the growing attack surface in the world wide web, will drive demand for the Holistic Web Protection solutions. The market will continue to exhibit double-digit growth against the backdrop of the global economic downturn.



Although total revenue in the Holistic Web Protection market is increasing, the growth rate has been declining steadily in the past 5 years. Market participants face fierce competition along with a high penetration rate in the enterprise segment. Traditional security vendors, CDN vendors, and cloud computing companies have distinct competitive advantages. However, their ability to onboard new clients is primarily determined by the loyalty of their existing customers, as well as the cohesiveness of their overall product portfolios.



The Holistic Web Protection market will gradually absorb the markets formed around legacy and point solutions. The consolidation of standalone WAF, DDoS mitigation, and BRM solutions is poised to happen before the end of the forecast period. The process will be associated with the transition from physical appliances to cloud-based services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Global Holistic Web Protection Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Akamai

Alibaba Cloud

AWS

Cloudflare

Imperva

Link11

Lumen

NSFOCUS

Radware

Verizon

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on The Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2rzdk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

