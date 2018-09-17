Global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market to 2023 - Key Players Include Asahi Kasei, Repligen, GE Healthcare and Danaher

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Material (Polymer, Ceramic), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Perfusion), End User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hollow fiber filtration market is projected to reach USD 517.4 million by 2023 from USD 274.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising preference for continuous manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals.

In this report, the global hollow fiber filtration market is segmented on the basis of material, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic materials. In 2018, the polymeric materials segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market. This is because polymeric hollow fiber filters are widely used in many ultrafiltration and microfiltration applications, including filtration, desalination, and biochemical reactions.

On the basis of technique, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into microfiltration and ultrafiltration. In 2018, the microfiltration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hollow fiber filtration market. Microfiltration is a low pressure-driven membrane process in biopharmaceutical filtration. Due to the open structure of hollow fiber filters, they are preferred for microfiltration processes, especially in the recovery of proteins expressed in bacteria.



On the basis of end user, the hollow fiber filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CROs and CMOs, R&D departments, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing biologics research, and the significant growth in the biologics market are the major factors that have resulted in the increasing application of hollow fiber filtration in biopharmaceutical companies.



In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hollow fiber filtration market. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is one of the major factors driving the growth of the hollow fiber filtration market in North America. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is increasing in this region owing to the rising geriatric population (since this section of the population is more prone to diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, strokes, and cancer).



Factors such as the stringent government regulations for drug safety are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The presence of stringent regulatory procedures favors the adoption and usage of established technologies and products, including filtration products such as cassettes and flat-sheet filters, as the validation process using these products and technologies has been established. As a result, manufacturers are reluctant to adopt new technologies such as hollow fiber filtration over established technologies.



The key players operating in the hollow fiber filtration market include Asahi Kasei (Japan), Repligen Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Danaher Corporation (US). These players majorly focus on growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions.

