Global Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2018 & 2025 by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology & Region
The "Global Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aggregated revenue of global home automation systems market is expected to reach $556.9 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics and automated devices in global households.
Global Home Automation Systems Market report is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide home automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Component
3.1 Market Overview by System Component
3.2 Global Hardware Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025
3.3 Global Software Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025
3.4 Global Service Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Software Algorithm
4.1 Market Overview by Software Algorithm
4.2 Global Proactive Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025
4.3 Global Behavioral Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
5.1 Market Overview by Product
5.2 Global Home Automation Systems Market in HVAC Control and Energy Management 2014-2025
5.3 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Security and Access Control 2014-2025
5.4 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Entertainment Control 2014-2025
5.5 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Lighting Control 2014-2025
5.6 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Other Controls 2014-2025
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type
6.1 Market Overview by Service Type
6.2 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Managed Services Segment 2014-2025
6.3 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Mainstream Services Segment 2014-2025
6.4 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Segment 2014-2025
6.5 Global Home Automation Systems Market in Luxury Services Segment 2014-2025
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
7.1 Market Overview by Technology
7.2 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Wired Technology 2014-2025
7.3 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025
7.4 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025
7.5 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Power-line Technology 2014-2025
7.6 Global Market of Home Automation Systems with Other Technologies 2014-2025
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 Company Profiles
10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Amx LLC (Harman)
- Control4 Corporation
- Crestron Electronics, Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Legrand
- Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Lutron
- Savant Systems LLC.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Zigbee Alliance
