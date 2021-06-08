Global Home Bedding Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Distribution Channel and Regional Outlook

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Bedding Market By Type (Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets, and Other Types), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Home Bedding Market size is expected to reach $142.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The concept of home bedding includes a wide range of products that offer relaxation and comfort to a person. Among all the fabrics, cotton is a broadly used fabric in home bedding products because it is comfortable and has higher breathability in comparison to other synthetic fibers. People are more willing to spend money on buying premium products with an aim to improve their sleeping experience. In addition, consumers are encouraged to purchase high-end products due to the increasing prevalence of back issues among people because of the sedentary lifestyle.



The growth prospects of the global home bedding market are bright due to the growing traction of low-profile beds and greyscale color palettes that follows the trend of simple bedrooms. Moreover, the increasing adoption of adjustable beds, especially in baby boomers generation, is raising the demand for personalized mattresses & bed linens, thereby surging the demand for home bedding products around the world. The growth of the market has been driven by the flourishing housing industry and the increasing spending of customers on house furnishing.



The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected almost all the major sectors including the home bedding market. It is due to the nationwide lockdown, disrupted supply chain, travel bans, and many more. The pandemic locked everyone in their homes, normal routine was highly disturbed and people started adopting the new normal. However, post the covid-19 pandemic recovery path, home bedding is expected to witness a surge as people are still working from home and their focus is on investing in quality, premium, and comfortable home bedding products.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets, and Other Types. The bed linen market segment acquired the highest share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to garner a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Bed linens are basically bed covers, bed sheets, duvet covers, and pillow covers. Various factors are responsible for the growth of this segment such as increasing customer preference towards quality & sustainable linens for superior comfort, healthier bed, and durability. The market of organic cotton bedding has witnessed higher popularity in the past decade due to the rising awareness among people.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. The online distribution channel market segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. With the emergence of online retailers and the growing effectiveness of e-commerce platforms, people are now less willing to visit the physical stores. There are various potential benefits for online and hybrid retailers who constantly develop the unique ways to simplify their distribution and fulfilment models.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America region is anticipated to acquire a promising growth rate during the forecast period. This regional market is witnessing a surge due to the increasing consumer awareness about quality sleep and suitable bedding material. The major attention toward the absence of sleeping-related issues in this region has refurbished consumer's inclination towards quality sleeping products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Wadia Group), Casper Sleep, Inc., Beaumont & Brown Ltd., Boll & Branch LLC, Crane & Canopy, Inc., American Textile Company, Acton & Acton Limited, West Point Home LLC (Icahn Enterprises L.P.), Kingsdown, Inc., and Portico, Inc.

