Global Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HEMS market will reach $7,656.1 million and grow at a CAGR of 23.3% until 2025.

The report analyzes more than 75 companies that fall into the definition of HEMS and narrowed this to 24 companies based on their growth indicators and recent innovations. The publisher has evaluated and positioned these 24 companies based on 2 major indices, Growth and Innovation, and each index has 5 criteria. The companies are positioned on a radar format under 4 sections: Visionaries, Disruptors, Agitators, and Contenders.



Home energy management systems (HEMS) is a technology platform that monitors, manages, and controls home functions such as HVAC, lighting, solar PV, and other appliances in a residential building. The HEMS market is expected to grow at an accelerated rate for the next 7 years. The concept of HEMS has evolved over the last few years, where the focus has changed from being a simple HEMS deployed by utilities to a valuable component that is now part of smart homes. The driving factors of HEMS are quite similar to the BEMS market, but some of the key driving factors identified are unique to HEMS include the increasing trend of electricity prices, the lack of commitment from utilities, the increasing demand for distributed energy generation, and the increasing know-how about HEMS among customers.

The technologies that take the home and building technologies industry to the next phase of evolution - such as artificial intelligence and the explosion of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, data analytics, edge analytics, cloud solutions, and business model innovation - have had a positive impact on the HEMS market as well. This market is swarmed by start-ups and emerging participants and the influence of incumbents has lessened. Some of these start-ups are changing the market dynamics by adopting cutting-edge technologies in their products.



Key Issues Addressed

Who are the Visionaries, Disruptors, Agitators, and Contenders?

What are their innovative offerings?

What are their strengths and opportunities for the future?

At what rate is each company growing?

What is the rationale behind their position in the radar?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. The Global HEMS Market

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Belkin International

British Gas

D-Link

Ecofactor

Energy Curb

Efergy

Eliq

Fibar Group

Green Energy Options (GEO)

Greenwave Systems

Honeywell

iDevices

Navetas

Neurio

Onzo

Panasonic

Sense

Smappee

Tendril

TP-Link

Ubiquiti Networks

Verv

Watty

Xiaomi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/by9wu3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

