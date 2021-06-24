Global Home Energy Management Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Energy Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home energy management systems market reached a value of US$ 2.18 Billion in 2020. Home energy management system is a smart electronic device that is used to manage the consumption of energy in households. This device enables the homeowners to efficiently monitor their energy requirements and to get an individual appliance's electricity consumption pattern and power consumption data.

The hardware part of the system includes a hub which can be mounted on an electrical board. The hub mediates between the software and the user, and can be operated virtually through a wireless device. It can also be connected to other smart devices at home. The software part of the system allows the user to monitor and customize the usage. It can be accessed through apps and web portals. The HEMS interface can be specific to the effectiveness of the performance of the system or it can be dedicated to the mobility of the device. Some of the basic functions of the device include monitoring the usage of electricity, management of backup with the help of battery storage, and efficient use of solar energy.



Catalyzed by rising awareness among consumers towards the sustainable use of energy resources, a strong growth has been witnessed in the demand of energy-efficient appliances and home energy management systems. Consumers are realizing that these systems are not only helping in reducing energy expenses, but are also playing a major part in making the available energy resources more sustainable. Other major factor driving the home energy management systems market include rising penetration of the internet across both developed and developing economies, increasing role of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data in energy management, growing market for smart homes, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global home energy management systems market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Honeywell International, Inc., Nest Labs, Inc., Vivint, Inc., General Electric Company, Ecobee, Inc., Alarm.Com, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic Corporation, Ecofactor, Inc. and Energyhub, Inc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global home energy management systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the home energy management systems industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What is the market size for the global home energy management system market?

2. What is the global home energy management system market growth?

3. What are the global home energy management system market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global home energy management system market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global home energy management system market?

6. What is the global home energy management system market breakup by product type?

7. What are the major regions in the global home energy management system market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global home energy management system market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Home Energy Management Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Software & Service

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Lighting Controls

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Programmable Communicating Thermostats

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Advanced Central Controllers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Intelligent HVAC Controllers

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology

7.1 Z-Wave

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Zigbee

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Software & Service

8.1 Behavioral

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Proactive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.3.2 Nest Labs, Inc.

10.3.3 Vivint, Inc.

10.3.4 General Electric Company

10.3.5 Ecobee, Inc.

10.3.6 Alarm.Com

10.3.7 Comcast Cable (Xfinity)

10.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

10.3.9 Ecofactor, Inc.

10.3.10 Energyhub, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/leakm0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

