Global Home Finance Offering No-Closing Cost Subsidy Program

Global Home Finance is Authorized to Provide No-Closing Cost Mortgage Loans Under FHA, VA, and USDA Lending Programs for Limited Time.

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Home Finance, a leading mortgage loan originator serving consumers in Texas and Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has secured rights to provide no-closing cost loans on a first come first serve basis until program funds are depleted.

The Consumer Closing Costs Subsidy Program (CCCSP) has set aside $22 million in funding this year to pay mortgage applicants' closing costs in Texas and Georgia. The program is only available for Global Home Finance customers pursuing US-government-funded loans through FHA, VA, or USDA programs.

Prospective homeowners are urged to ACT NOW, as these no-closing costs loans are only available for a limited time. The program will automatically terminate once the remaining $6 million in the fund is depleted.

The CCCSP was established to increase the availability and affordability of quality housing to all income individuals/families across all communities served by Global Home Finance. The program helps qualified buyers purchase homes by providing a subsidy toward the eligible normal and customary closing costs (maximum not to exceed $8,500.00) incurred in the purchase of 1-4 residential real properties. These funds are provided by Global Home Finance, as the government programs currently provided are inadequate to properly assist all consumers who deserve closing cost help under fair terms.

To learn more about the CCCSP and other affordable mortgage solutions offered by Global Home Finance, please visit: https://GlobalHomeFinance.com .

About Global Home Financing

Whether buying your first home or refinancing an existing mortgage, Global Home Finance can help you find the mortgage solution that fits your needs. With access to funds from dozens of wholesale and correspondent mortgage lending entities that we've used for over a decade, you can expect superior pricing and the most diverse product set under one roof. We save you time, help you avoid frustration, and add value to every interaction we have with you.

Global Home Finance is A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and has had no complaints filed with the Bureau in the last 3 years! We're also members of the Mortgage Bankers Association and the Texas Association of Mortgage Professionals.

