Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% During 2018-2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC
May 28, 2020, 13:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Home Fitness Equipment Market include TRUE Fitness Technology Inc, Torque Fitness LLC, Technogym SpA, Precor Inc, NordicTrak, Nautilus Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd, Icon Health & Fitness Inc, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Brunswick Corporation and Amer Sports.
Rising fitness-conscious among individuals and product advancements by the key players to enable home-based workouts are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of the equipment and lack of a cardiovascular element are restraining the market growth.
Home Fitness equipment comprises of machines for exercise and devices that help in observing physical exercises or activities. These equipments help in weight management, improving stamina, developing muscular strength, and furthermore in managing a couple of medical issues. Some of the regularly utilized equipments are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, and stationary bicycles.
Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is likely to have a huge demand as it offers manufacturers the opportunity to arrive at more clients without having to spend on costly sales and distribution infrastructure.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and higher disposable income. There is a rise in trend of wearable's for self-observing and virtual gathering exercises in the region.
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Offline Channels
- Online Channels
Products Covered:
- Cardiovascular Training Equipment
- Elliptical Machines
- Interactive Fitness Equipment
- Rowing Machines
- Stationary Cycles
- Strength Training Equipment
- Treadmills
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
