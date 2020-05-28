Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% During 2018-2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Home Fitness Equipment Market include TRUE Fitness Technology Inc, Torque Fitness LLC, Technogym SpA, Precor Inc, NordicTrak, Nautilus Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co Ltd, Icon Health & Fitness Inc, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Brunswick Corporation and Amer Sports.

Rising fitness-conscious among individuals and product advancements by the key players to enable home-based workouts are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high price of the equipment and lack of a cardiovascular element are restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-market/request-sample

Home Fitness equipment comprises of machines for exercise and devices that help in observing physical exercises or activities. These equipments help in weight management, improving stamina, developing muscular strength, and furthermore in managing a couple of medical issues. Some of the regularly utilized equipments are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, and stationary bicycles.

Based on distribution channel, online channels segment is likely to have a huge demand as it offers manufacturers the opportunity to arrive at more clients without having to spend on costly sales and distribution infrastructure.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and higher disposable income. There is a rise in trend of wearable's for self-observing and virtual gathering exercises in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-market

Distribution Channels Covered:

Offline Channels

Online Channels

Products Covered:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Elliptical Machines

Interactive Fitness Equipment

Rowing Machines

Stationary Cycles

Strength Training Equipment

Treadmills

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

