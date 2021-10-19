Global Home Healthcare Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Equipment, Services), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 545.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher, expanding at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, are expected to drive market growth. As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030.



The elderly population is expected to outnumber the children population in the span, which is a demographic shift and poses to be a public health challenge. Moreover, the maintenance and establishment of hospitals and other healthcare settings need high capital investment. Some of the healthcare solutions providers are following a merger and acquisition strategy to enter the market and provide cost-effective services and leverage the expertise of the merged or acquired firm. Also, shifting trends toward in-home healthcare services for patients to avoid hospital stays is another key factor driving the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the nursing facilities were significantly impacted, while the in-home services aided the majority of healthcare providers to offer their services in a safe environment.



The demand for home care services is expected to increase in the immediate future, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services. External substitutes, including hospitals, informal care, and other healthcare establishments, pose a limited threat, mostly due to their high costs. Thus, the threat of substitutes in the market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.



Home Healthcare Market Report Highlights

Services dominated the component segment in 2020. Growing demand for skilled nurses for rehabilitation services, wound dressings, tube feedings, and maintaining stable patient health drive the growth of this segment

Mainly, patients with major trauma due to accidents or those suffering from strokes opt for rehabilitation services for improving their way of talking, walking, and feeding themselves all over again

The demand for home therapeutic equipment is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, such as respiratory diseases, kidney disorders, and diabetes

Advancement in technology is likely to favor market growth. For instance, active home telemonitoring devices can help in capturing vital signs and symptoms, which help the home health agency

North America is the most matured regional market. The presence of a large geriatric population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and relatively higher patient disposable income levels are some of the key factors driving the regional market

is the most matured regional market. The presence of a large geriatric population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and relatively higher patient disposable income levels are some of the key factors driving the regional market Europe held a significant share in 2020. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for nurses, attendants, physicians, physiotherapists, and caregivers is expected to rise, with home care services being considered a safer alternative to hospital services

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope



Chapter 2 Market Definition



Chapter 3 Methodology



Chapter 4 Objectives

Chapter 5 Executive Summary



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Lineage outlook

6.1.1 Parent market outlook

6.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

6.2 User Perspective Analysis

6.2.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

6.3 Business Segment Trends

6.3.1 Product business analysis

6.3.2 regional business analysis

6.4 Market Dynamics

6.4.1 Market driver analysis

6.4.1.1 Home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative

6.4.1.2 Growing geriatric population

6.4.1.3 Hospital solution providers penetrating the home healthcare market

6.4.1.4 Growing prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer's and dementia

6.4.1.5 Companies are expanding operations in other cities

6.4.1.6 Advancement in technology

6.4.2 Market restraint analysis

6.4.2.1 Lower remunerations

6.4.2.2 Shortage of skilled healthcare staff

6.4.2.3 Complicated reimbursement framework and reimbursement cuts

6.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

6.6 Business Environment Analysis tools

6.6.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

6.6.1.1 Political & legal

6.6.1.2 Economic

6.6.1.3 Technological & social

6.6.2 Porter's five forces analysis

6.6.2.1 Threat of new entrants: Moderate

6.6.2.2 Bargaining power of buyers : Moderate

6.6.2.3 Competitive rivalry : High

6.6.2.4 Bargaining power of suppliers : Moderate

6.6.2.5 Threat of substitutes : Moderate

6.6.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff Matrix



Chapter 7 Regulatory & Political Forces

7.1 North America

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia



Chapter 8 Reimbursement Scenario

8.1 U.S.

8.2 Canada

8.3 UK

8.4 Germany

8.5 France

8.6 Italy

8.7 Spain

8.8 Netherlands

8.9 Japan

8.10 Australia

8.11 Singapore

8.12 Brazil



Chapter 9 Home Healthcare Market: Component Analysis



Chapter 10 Home Healthcare Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 11 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles: Service Providers

12.1 KINDRED HEALTHCARE, INC.

12.1.1 Company overview

12.1.2 Financial performance

12.1.3 Service benchmarking

12.1.4 Strategic initiatives

12.2 ALMOST FAMILY, INC.

12.2.1 Company overview

12.2.2 Financial performance

12.2.3 Service benchmarking

12.2.4 Strategic initiatives

12.3 NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

12.3.1 Company overview

12.3.2 Financial performance

12.3.3 Service benchmarking

12.3.4 Strategic initiatives

12.4 CHUBB FIRE & SECURITY PTY LTD

12.4.1 Company overview

12.4.2 Financial performance

12.4.3 Service benchmarking

12.4.4 Strategic initiatives

12.5 GENTIVA HEALTH SERVICES, INC.

12.5.1 Company overview

12.5.2 Financial performance

12.5.3 Service benchmarking

12.5.4 Strategic initiatives

12.6 MEDCO HOME HEALTHCARE, INC.

12.6.1 Company overview

12.6.2 Service benchmarking

12.7 ADDUS HOMECARE

12.7.1 Company overview

12.7.2 Financial performance

12.7.3 Service benchmarking

12.7.4 Strategic initiatives

12.8 BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.

12.8.1 Company overview

12.8.2 Financial performance

12.8.3 Services benchmarking

12.8.4 Strategic initiatives

12.9 SUNRISE StRATFORD, LP (SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING, LLC)

12.9.1 Company overview

12.9.2 Financial performance

12.9.3 Services benchmarking

12.9.4 Strategic initiatives

12.10 GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

12.10.1 Company overview

12.10.2 Financial performance

12.10.3 Service benchmarking

12.10.4 Strategic initiatives

12.11 EXTENDICARE, INC.

12.11.1 Company overview

12.11.2 Financial performance

12.11.3 Service benchmarking

12.11.4 Strategic initiatives

12.12 CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

12.12.1 Company overview

12.12.2 Financial performance

12.12.3 Services benchmarking

12.12.4 Strategic initiatives

12.13 DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

12.13.1 Company overview

12.13.2 Financial performance

12.13.3 Services benchmarking

12.13.4 Strategic initiatives

12.14 HOME INSTEAD, INC.

12.14.1 Company overview

12.14.2 Services benchmarking

12.14.3 Strategic initiatives

12.15 SENIOR CARE CENTERS OF AMERICA

12.15.1 Company overview

12.15.2 Services benchmarking

12.15.3 Strategic initiatives

12.16 ATRIA SENIOR LIVING, INC.

12.16.1 Company overview

12.16.2 Services benchmarking

12.16.3 Strategic initiatives

12.17 AMEDISYS, INC.

12.17.1 Company overview

12.17.2 Financial performance

12.17.3 Service benchmarking

12.17.4 Strategic initiatives



Chapter 13 Company Profiles: Suppliers

13.1 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

13.1.1 Company overview

13.1.2 Financial performance

13.1.3 Product benchmarking

13.1.4 Strategic initiatives

13.2 ABBOTT

13.2.1 Company overview

13.2.2 Financial performance

13.2.3 Product benchmarking

13.2.4 Strategic initiatives

13.3 SUNRISE MEDICAL

13.3.1 Company overview

13.3.2 Financial performance

13.3.3 Product benchmarking

13.3.4 Strategic initiatives

13.4 3M HEALTHCARE

13.4.1 Company overview

13.4.2 Financial performance

13.4.3 Product benchmarking

13.4.4 Strategic initiatives

13.5 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

13.5.1 Company overview

13.5.2 Financial performance

13.5.3 Product benchmarking

13.5.4 Strategic initiatives

13.6 MEDTRONIC PLC

13.6.1 Company overview

13.6.2 Financial performance

13.6.3 Product benchmarking

13.6.4 Strategic initiatives

13.7 CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

13.7.1 Company overview

13.7.2 Financial performance

13.7.3 Product benchmarking

13.7.4 Strategic initiatives

13.8 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

13.8.1 Company overview

13.8.2 Financial performance

13.8.3 Product benchmarking

13.8.4 Strategic initiatives

13.9 AIR LIQUIDE

13.9.1 Company overview

13.9.2 Financial performance

13.9.3 Product benchmarking

13.9.4 Strategic initiatives.

13.10 NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC. (FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE)

13.10.1 Company overview

13.10.2 Financial performance

13.10.3 Product benchmarking

13.10.4 Strategic initiatives

13.11 ARKRAY, INC.

13.11.1 Company overview

13.11.2 Product benchmarking

13.11.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.12 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

13.12.1 Company overview

13.12.2 Financial performance

13.12.3 Product benchmarking

13.12.4 Strategic initiatives

13.13 OMRON HEALTHCARE, INC.

13.13.1 Company overview

13.13.2 Financial performance

13.13.3 Product benchmarking

13.13.4 Strategic initiatives

13.14 DRIVE DEVILBISS HEALTHCARE

13.14.1 Company overview

13.14.2 Financial performance

13.14.3 Product benchmarking

13.14.4 Strategic initiatives

13.15 GE HEALTHCARE

13.15.1 Company overview

13.15.2 Financial performance

13.15.3 Product benchmarking

13.15.4 Strategic initiatives

13.16 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

13.16.1 Company overview

13.16.2 Financial performance

13.16.3 Product benchmarking

13.16.4 Strategic initiatives

13.17 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

13.17.1 Company overview

13.17.2 Financial performance

13.17.3 Product benchmarking

13.17.4 Strategic initiatives

13.18 HILL-ROM, INC.

13.18.1 Company overview

13.18.2 Financial performance

13.18.3 Product benchmarking

13.18.4 Strategic initiatives

13.19 JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.

13.19.1 Company overview

13.19.2 Financial performance

13.19.3 Product benchmarking

13.19.4 Strategic initiatives

13.20 LINDE HEALTHCARE

13.20.1 Company overview

13.20.2 Financial performance

13.20.3 Product benchmarking

13.20.4 Strategic initiatives

13.21 ACELITY

13.21.1 Company overview

13.21.2 Product benchmarking

13.21.3 Strategic initiatives

13.22 VYGON

13.22.1 Company overview

13.22.2 Financial performance

13.22.3 Product benchmarking

13.23 TELEFLEX, INC.

13.23.1 Company overview

13.23.2 Financial performance

13.23.3 Product benchmarking

13.24 MOOG INC.

13.24.1 Company overview

13.24.2 Financial performance

13.24.3 Product benchmarking

13.25 INTERSURGICAL LTD.

13.25.1 Company overview

13.25.2 Product benchmarking

13.26 FRESENIUS KABI AG.

13.26.1 Company overview

13.26.2 Financial performance

13.26.3 Product benchmarking

13.26.4 Strategic initiatives

13.27 BAYER HEALTHCARE

13.27.1 Company overview

13.27.2 Financial performance

13.27.3 Product benchmarking

13.27.4 Strategic initiatives

13.28 GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

13.28.1 Company overview

13.28.2 Financial performance

13.28.3 Product benchmarking

13.28.4 Strategic initiatives



Chapter 14 Recommendations

