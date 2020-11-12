Global Home Networking Device Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Networking Device estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Wired Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless Type segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 66.9% share of the global Home Networking Device market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Home Networking Device market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Actiontec Electronics, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

AVM GmbH

Belkin International, Inc.

BUFFALO, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

devolo AG

D-Link Corporation

Google LLC

HP, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Legrand SA

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Mechoshade Systems, Inc.

NETGEAR, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

PLANET Technology Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Tenda Technology Co., Ltd.

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ubiquity Global Services, Inc.

Vantage Controls

ZyXel Communications Corporation



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

