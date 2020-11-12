Global Home Networking Device Industry
Global Home Networking Device Market to Reach US$25.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Nov 12, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Networking Device estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Wired Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless Type segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 66.9% share of the global Home Networking Device market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960978/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Home Networking Device market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Actiontec Electronics, Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- AVM GmbH
- Belkin International, Inc.
- BUFFALO, Inc.
- Crestron Electronics, Inc.
- devolo AG
- D-Link Corporation
- Google LLC
- HP, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Legrand SA
- Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
- Mechoshade Systems, Inc.
- NETGEAR, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- PLANET Technology Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Tenda Technology Co., Ltd.
- TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ubiquity Global Services, Inc.
- Vantage Controls
- ZyXel Communications Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960978/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Home Networking Device Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wired Type by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wired Type by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired Type by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Type by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Wireless Type by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Type by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hub And Switch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hub And Switch by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hub And Switch by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Router by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Router by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Router by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Extender by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Extender by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Extender by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Adapter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adapter by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Adapter by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Access
Point (WAP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Wireless Access Point (WAP)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless Access Point
(WAP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Home Networking Device Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired Type
and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Home Networking Device Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking
Device by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access
Point (WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired Type
and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Home Networking Device by
Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking Device by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hub And
Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point
(WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Networking Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home
Networking Device by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wired Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Networking Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router,
Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home
Networking Device by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and
Wireless Access Point (WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Networking Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Networking Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router,
Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking
Device by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access
Point (WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Home
Networking Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Wired Type and Wireless Type Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking
Device by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired Type and Wireless Type for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Home
Networking Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router,
Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access Point (WAP) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Home Networking
Device by Component - Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter
and Wireless Access Point (WAP) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Home Networking
Device by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hub And Switch, Router, Extender, Adapter and Wireless Access
Point (WAP) for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960978/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker