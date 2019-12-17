Global Home Security Market Outlook to 2024: Which Market Segments are Experiencing Growth or Decline?

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Security: Market Sizing and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Numerous new competitors are expanding the market and impacting recurring monthly revenue for security services. Quantifying the market and understanding trends in self-installation, ad hoc and professional monitoring, interactive services, and home control device attachment are essential. This report quantifies trends and explains the forces impacting the residential security market. It includes five-year market forecasts for professional and DIY security market segments.



The purpose of this report is to outline the assumptions, drivers, and inhibitors of the residential security market, as well as provide a five-year forecast for multiple market segments. Companies seeking to enter or better position themselves within the security industry will benefit from understanding the overall volume of security systems in the U.S, the market size, and the addressable opportunity. In addition, the information in this report will help inform critical investment decisions which include product development, pricing strategies, market entry and exit, and potential mergers and acquisitions.



This report focuses on the residential security market and includes the following content:

Market sizing and forecasts for professional monitoring and self-monitoring segments

Overall assumptions that help to address the forecast methodology

Revenue forecast for total equipment and monitoring revenues

The key questions addressed and answered in this report include:

What is the growth trajectory of overall adoption of home security?

Which market segments are experiencing growth or decline?

What is the growth rate of add-on services or products attached to security systems?

How will security adoption based on installation method change in the forecast period?

What are the revenue opportunities in residential security?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. Factors Driving or Inhibiting Security System Adoption



3. Overall Residential Security Adoption



4. Professionally Monitored Home Security

4.1 Professional Monitoring by Households

4.2 Average Recurring Monthly Revenue

4.3 Professional Monitoring by Installation Method

4.4 Professional Monitoring by Add-on Services



5. Self-Monitored Home Security

5.1 Self-Monitoring by Households - Units and Percentage

5.2 Recurring Monthly Revenue for Self-Monitored Fee-Based Security

5.3 Self-Monitoring by Installation Method

5.4 Self-Monitoring by Add-on Services



6. Equipment and Monitoring Revenues



7. Forecast Methodology



