Global Home Textiles Market Forecast 2013-2018 & 2023

The "Global Home Textiles Market - Analysis By Category (Bedroom Linen, Bath Linen, Dining & Kitchen Linen, Living room Linen, Carpets & Floor Coverings), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.52% during 2018 - 2023.

The global home textile market has been assessed for the actual period 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The bedroom linen segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of western culture and escalating consumer interests towards oversized beds and mattresses. During 2018-23, Home Textile Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to growth of end use sectors such as hospitality, healthcare and housing, growing fashion sensitivity of urban consumers towards home furnishings, growing demand of digitally printed home textiles and rapidly mounting fashion trends in home textiles.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global home textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include surging per capita expenditure, availability of potential consumers in the market, increasing investments by major regional players, improving lifestyles of consumers etc. are driving the demand of home textile in the market.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Home Textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Home Textiles Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Home Textiles Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings)

By Sales Channel (Retail Outlets, Online)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/ Africa and Latin America (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Home Textiles Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type (Bedroom Linen, Bathroom Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery and Floor Coverings)

Company Analysis



American Textile Company

Franco Manufacturing

Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing co. Ltd.

Springs Global

Trident Group

Welspun India Ltd.

WestPoint Home

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Home Textile Product Outlook



5. Global Home Textile Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Home Textile Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Type, 2017(%)

6.1.2 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Bed Linen Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.2.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Bath Linen Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.3.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Kitchen Linen Market : Growth and Forecast

6.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Upholstery Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.3.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Floor Coverings Market: Growth and Forecast

6.4.1 By Value (2013-2017)

6.4.2 By Value (2018-2023)



7. Global Home Textile Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Home Textile Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Home Textile Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)



8. Global Home Textile Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Home Textile Market Drivers

8.2 Global Home Textile Market Restraints

8.3 Global Home Textile Market Trends



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Welspun India Ltd.

11.2 Springs Global

11.3 American Textile Company

11.4 Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing co. Ltd.

11.5 Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd.

11.6 WestPoint Home

11.7 Trident Group

11.8 Franco Manufacturing

11.9 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rpsns9/global_home?w=5

