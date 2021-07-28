Global Home Water Filtration Systems Market Report 2021-2026 - Technological Advances in Smart Water Filters / Booming DIY Water Filters / Increased Consumption
The global home water filtration market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the period 2021-2026.
The home water filtration systems market is expected to pose an absolute growth of 63.05%, with growth potential in APAC, Latin American, and the Middle East & African region in the upcoming years. The government initiatives towards health awareness are enforcing the adoption of purification and filtration systems across the residential sector.
GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS
APAC and North America dominate the home water filtration market share. Inadequate sewage disposal mechanisms, low and ineffective public water treatment plants, and high incidence of waterborne diseases like typhoid are expected to propel the demand for filtration systems across APAC. In a highly competitive and fragmented country like China, customer needs & demands, source of distribution, and customer satisfaction are more crucial to sustain and gain a competitive edge in the upcoming years.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The home water filtration market is highly competitive with the presence of product innovation by several players. Some significant players dominating the market are Aquasana, Culligan, iSpring, Pentair, and APEC Water Systems.
Collaborating the product with smart technology and mobile applications serve as a significant point of differentiation in the fragmented home water filtration systems market. Product penetration with customer awareness programs can be effective in growing economies for the vendors in the global market.
The growth of offline water filtration systems and highly customer-friendly approaches are booming in the APAC and Latin American water purification market. Players are expected to achieve higher in the smart purifier market.
Prominent Vendors
- Aquasana
- APEC Water Systems
- iSpring Water Systems
- Culligan
- Pentair
Other Prominent Vendors
- GE Appliances
- 3M
- GHP Group
- Express Water
- Helen of Troy
- Brita
- LifeStraw
- Aquagear
- Big Berkey Water Filters
- AquaHomeGroup
- SpringWell Water Filtration Systems
- Filtersmart
- Aquafilter
- SoftPro Water Systems
- Woder
- Soma
- Waterdrop
- DuPont
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Seychelle Water Filtration
- Invigorated Water
- Crystal Quest Water and Air Filtration
- Atlas Filtri
- Water Filter Company
- Doulton Water Filter
- PureGreen
- AQUAPHOR
- Sawyer Products
- TAPP Water
- Superior Water
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-use
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Covid-19 Impact
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Smart Water Filters
8.2 Booming DIY Water Filters
8.3 Consumption of Packaged Drinking Water
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise in Awareness of Water-Borne Diseases
9.2 Significance of Ro Filtration Systems
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High Quality Tap Water in Developed Economies
10.2 Low Penetration & High Maintenance Costs
10.3 Complying with Standards & Certifications
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Whole House
12.4 Under-The-Sink
12.5 Countertop
12.6 Pitcher & Dispenser
12.7 Faucet
12.8 Shower-Mounted
12.9 Inline
13 End-Use
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Drinking
13.4 Cooking
13.5 Bathing
13.6 Laundry & Appliances
14 Distribution
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline
14.4 Online
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cy5mph
