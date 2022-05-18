Global Homes and Buildings Markets Outlook 2022: Prioritized Investments in the Digitalization of Buildings to Increase the Adoption of AI- and IoT-driven Building Solutions

May 18, 2022, 14:00 ET
The homes and buildings industry is expected to continue its post-pandemic recovery in 2022, after the reopening of economic activities in 2021.
The lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, facility management, and smart homes markets have already had strong comebacks due to robust customer demand combined with business transformation initiatives by industry participants.
However, industry challenges such as construction delays, supply-chain disruptions, the semiconductor shortage, and other uncertainties due to geopolitical crises are expected to affect industry growth. This outlook provides industry predictions and trends identified based on an in-depth analysis of key industry influencers and indicators.
There is increased awareness of climate change, willingness to invest in the digitalization of buildings, and emphasis on improving occupant experience and well-being among building owners and facility managers.
Homes and buildings industry participants need to explore the key growth zones noted in the study, leverage the opportunities identified, and expand their portfolio in those areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Dynamics
- Key 2021 Highlights of the Global Homes and Buildings
- Challenges Faced by the Global Homes and Buildings Industry Due to the New Variants of COVID-19 and Russo-Ukrainian War
- 2021 Global Homes and Buildings - Actuals versus Forecast
- Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue
- Impact of the New Variants of COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian War on Homes and Buildings Industry Segments
- Top Predictions for 2022
- The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
2. The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Key Global Homes and Buildings Revenue Trends, 2022
- Forecast Assumptions
- Global Homes and Buildings Revenue Forecast by Segment, 2021 and 2022
- Global Homes and Buildings Revenue by Region in 2022
5. Key Predictions for 2022
- Key 2022 Homes and Buildings Predictions
- Prediction 1 - Prioritized Investments in the Digitalization of Buildings to Increase the Adoption of AI- and IoT-driven Building Solutions
- Prediction 2 - Occupant's Health and Wellbeing to Remain Top Priority for Facility Managers across Regions
- Prediction 3 - Data-driven Operation and Maintenance to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Twin in Smart Buildings
- Prediction 4 - Rebound Lighting Industry to Explore Connected Lighting Opportunities in Improving Occupant Experience and Wellbeing
- Prediction 5 - Adaptive Emergency Response to Boost the Demand of Integrated Life Safety Systems
- Prediction 6 - Pressing Need to Address Utility Challenges and Changing Customer Expectations to Augment the Deployment of Home Energy Personalization Services
- Prediction 7 - Expanding AI Capabilities in Home Security Systems to Accelerate the Growth of Autonomous Home Awareness Systems
- Prediction 8 - Shift Towards Hybrid Working Model and Workplace Innovations to Accelerate Demand for Smart Workplace Solutions
6. Homes and Buildings Segments Outlook 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Lighting
- Lighting - Companies to Watch Out For
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Energy Management
- Energy Management - Companies to Watch Out For
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Smart Building Management
- Smart Building Management - Companies to Watch Out For
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Fire Safety and Security
- Fire Safety and Security - Companies to Watch Out For
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Smart Homes
- Smart Homes - Companies to Watch Out For
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Facility Management
- Facility Management - Companies to Watch Out For
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Construction Management
- Construction Management - Companies to Watch Out For
7. Regional Outlook 2022
- 2022 Predictions - United States
- 2022 Predictions - United Kingdom
- 2022 Predictions - Europe (excluding the United Kingdom)
- 2022 Predictions - India
- 2022 Predictions - China
- 2022 Predictions - Rest of APAC
- 2022 Predictions - The Middle East
- 2022 Predictions - Latin America
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Regional and Country-level Carbon-neutrality Targets to Induce Investments in the Digitalization of Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Need to Improve Occupant Experience and Wellbeing to Augment Demand for Combined Smart and Healthy Building Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization and Decarbonization of Buildings to Drive Consolidation among Industry Participants
- Key Conclusions
9. Key Conclusions
10. Appendix
