Global Honeycomb Packaging Market | Rising E-commerce Sales during COVID-19 Pandemic| Know More

Sep 23, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The honeycomb packaging market is set to grow by USD 689.62 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.56% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
Factors such as growing automotive market in emerging economies, rising e-commerce sales, and rising electronics market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The honeycomb packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Honeycomb Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Honeycomb Packaging Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Interior Packaging
- Exterior Packaging
- Pallets Packaging
- Others
- Material
- Paperboard
- Plastic
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45517
Honeycomb Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the Honeycomb Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers Industry include American Containers Inc., Cascades Inc., Corint Group, DS Smith Plc, Honicel Nederland BV, IPC Industrial Packaging Corp., Packaging Corp. of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Taylor Packaging Ltd., and YOJ pack-kraft. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Honeycomb Packaging Market size
- Honeycomb Packaging Market trends
- Honeycomb Packaging Market analysis
Factors such as rising prices of raw materials, growing SKU proliferation across industries, and rising demand for alternatives will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the honeycomb packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Electronic Goods Packaging Market
Global Healthcare Packaging Market
Honeycomb Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist honeycomb packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the honeycomb packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the honeycomb packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of honeycomb packaging market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Interior packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exterior packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pallets packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Paperboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Containers Inc.
- Cascades Inc.
- Corint Group
- DS Smith Plc
- Honicel Nederland BV
- IPC Industrial Packaging Corp.
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Taylor Packaging Ltd.
- YOJ pack-kraft
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article