Global Horticultural Lighting Market Demand Assessment 2018-2023 by Light Source, Application and Region with Profiles of 20 Key Players

Oct 01, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Horticultural Lighting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this report is to better understand the global market for horticultural lighting, its competitive landscape, and the new opportunities arising from the growth of the agritech business.
The scope of the analysis includes different types of horticulture lighting installations: Top lighting, Vertical farming, Interlighting (intracanopy lighting). These lighting systems playing several roles in plant growth: supplemental lighting, photoperiodic lighting, and sole-source lighting.
The report provides estimates 2018-2020 and forecasts 2021-2023 of Total and LED-based consumption of horticultural lighting fixtures at global level and broken down by geographical area.
The geographical classification is as follows:
- North America: United States and Canada.
- Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela.
- Europe: Austria, Belgium (including Luxembourg), Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.
- CSI countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
- Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.
- Middle East: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates.
- Rest of the world: remaining countries.
The horticultural lighting fixtures demand is broken down by Light Source (Conventional and LED) and by Application (Greenhouses, Indoor and Vertical Farming, and Others, which include R&D, animal barns, and aquaculture). The Cannabis business encompasses both the Greenhouse segment and the Indoor and vertical farming segment, therefore is treated as a separate section. The Distribution Channels and Reference Prices are examined. The Technological Evolution of the horticultural lighting industry is provided by analysing Intellectual Property (IP) applications
The competitive system analyses the main companies active in the horticultural lighting fixtures market are reported with data on sales, market shares, and short company profiles.
The main market drivers (food demand and population dynamics, climate change and weather uncertainty, and cannabis legislation evolution) together with the other players operating in the agritech industry complete the study.
Companies Profiled
- ABC Lights
- Aessense Grows
- Ardatovskiy Lighting Plant (ASTZ)
- Aurea Lighting
- Barron Lighting Group
- Bios - Biological Innovation and Optimization Systems LLC
- BL Trade (Boos Lighting Group)
- California LightWorks
- Candidus
- Cree Inc.
- Current powered by GE
- DN Lighting Co. Ltd. - DNL
- EVE Lighting Co. Ltd.
- Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Fagerhult Belysning AB
- Faros Group
- Fiberli
- Fohse Inc.
- Fluence by Osram
- Signify
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
- Contents of the Report; Definitions; Methodological notes
Basic Data and Activity Trend
- World. Total and horticultural lighting market by geographic area, 2018-2020 estimates and 2021-2023 forecasts
Market Structure
- World. LED Horticultural lighting. Market estimates 2018-2020 and forecast 2021-2023 (in value and as a share of the total)
- World. Total horticultural lighting market broken down by application, 2020-2023 (in value and as a share of the total)
- World. A list of greenhouses, indoor and vertical farmers, research institutions and their lighting partners
- World. A list of Cannabis cultivators and their lighting partners
- World. Horticultural lighting. Reference prices, 2021
- World. IP family applications, 2000-2020
Competitive System
- World. Horticultural lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 40 among the leading companies
- Short profiles of additional players grouped in North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific
Agritech Industry Overview
- Market drivers (Food demand: population dynamics, Climate change and weather uncertainty, Cannabis legislation evolution)
- World Population, total (2000-2100) and broken down by geographic area (2000-2050) and by urban vs rural (2000-2050)
- World. Annual global surface temperature, 1850-2100
- World and USA. Map of cannabis legality
- Main players of the agritech business (Component Technology, Production Growing Systems, Growers)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbbh6b
