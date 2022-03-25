Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Report 2022-2027: Demand for Electron-Beam Sterilization / Adoption of Disinfectant Robots / Technological Advances in HAI Control

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during 2022-2027

The prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) across healthcare settings and the subsequent rise in demand for disinfection and sanitization products to control the spread of these infections contribute to the market growth.

The market is also growing due to increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and patients regarding advanced disinfectants and sterilizers and the availability of several effective healthcare disinfectants and sterilizers.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Based on procedure, the global HAI control market is segmented into disinfection, sterilization and others. The disinfection segment is accounted for a major share in 2021. The rising awareness and knowledge among the end-user have further increased the adoption of advanced HAI control products, hence boosting the market growth.



The hospital & clinics segment is dominating the global market and is witnessing steady growth in the forecasted period as hospitals & clinics are the first points of care source to get tested and treated for any disease than other healthcare settings.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global HAI control market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for HAI control in 2021. Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain are the major revenue contributor to this region.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market competition is based solely on parameters such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price. The market competition is expected to increase further, with the growing number of products being launched, safety guidelines and government regulations and mergers and acquisitions.



The global HAI control market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period., especially in the developing regions such as APAC, to gain more market share.

Key Growth Enablers

Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

High Incidences of HAIS

Stringent Government Regulations

Key Vendors

STERIS plc

Getinge

Cantel Medical

3M

Ecolab

Steelco S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Acuro Organics

Andersen Sterilizers

AMY Robotics

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Becto

B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment

Contec

Cetylite

Cipla

De Lama

Fortive

Fluid Energy Group

G9 Chemicals

Hubei Cfull Medical Technology

Hygiene-Konzepte

Matachana Group

Medalkan

Medline Industries

MELAG Medizintechnik

Metall Zug Group

Metrex Research

MMM Group

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

P&G (Procter & Gamble)

Pharmax

Ruhof

SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie

SC Johnson

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Stryker

Siemens & Acuma

Systec

Tuttnauer

Tristel

UVD Robots

Zep

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Demand for Electron-Beam Sterilization

8.2 Adoption of Disinfectant Robots

8.3 Technological Advances in Hai Control



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

9.2 High Incidences of HAIs

9.3 Stringent Government Regulations



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications Linked With Hai Control Procedures

10.2 Growing Demand for Single Use/Disposable Medical Devices

10.3 Complication and Risks Associated With Medical Device Reuse



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Procedure Insights

11.2.2 Product Insights

11.2.3 End-User Insights

11.2.4 Geography Insights

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Procedure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Disinfection

12.4 Sterilization

12.5 Others



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Consumables

13.4 Instruments



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals & Clinics

14.4 Infection Control Service Providers

14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

14.6 Others



15 Geography

15.1 Geographic Overview

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

