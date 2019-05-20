Global Hospital Beds Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hospital Beds in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, and Pressure Relief Beds.







The global market is further analyzed by the following segments based on Treatment Type and Power: By Type - Acute Care Beds, and Others; By Power - Manual Hospital Beds, and Powered Hospital Beds. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

- ArjoHuntleigh AB

- Gendron, Inc.

- Invacare Corporation

- Joerns Healthcare LLC

- Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG







HOSPITAL BEDS MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Product Segments



1. General Purpose Beds



2. Birthing Beds



3. Pediatric Beds



4. Bariatric Beds



5. Pressure Relief Beds

Air Fluidized Beds

Low Air-Loss Beds

Based on Power Source

Manual Hospital Beds

Powered Hospital Beds

Based on Treatment Type

Acute Care Beds

Others



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Hospital Beds - A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment

Outlook

Powered Beds Witness Stronger Growth

Hospital Bed Landscape Worldwide

Table 1: Number of Beds Per Thousand Population in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chronic Shortage of Beds and Need for New Hospital Constructions Drive Demand

Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to Gain R&D Focus

Competition

Leading Players

Table 2: Leading Players in Global Hospital beds Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. MARKET TRENDS



Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards

Smart Beds Aid in Prevention of Pressure Ulcers

Progressive Mobility - A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features for Bariatric Patients

Birthing Beds Equip New Features to Ensure Safe and Easy Delivery

Demand for ICU Beds on Rise

Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure Relief Beds

Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Table 3: Most Traveled Destinations for Medical Procedures in Emerging Markets and Cost Savings Compared to the US

Table 4: Comparative Procedure Costs: US vs India, Thailand, Singapore (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Focus on Outpatient Care Defies Bed Demand

Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home

Stylish and Adjustable Beds - An Emerging Area of Interest

Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility





3. A PEEK INTO LONG TERM GROWTH DRIVERS



Factors Driving Growth by Bed type

General Purpose Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

Bariatric Beds

Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Table 5: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care

Table 6: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers Opportunities

Table 10: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds

Table 12: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand

Table 13: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Medical Beds

Advantages of Medical Beds

Types of Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

History

Role of Electronic Components in Current Models

Types of Patient Controls

Critical Care Electric Beds

Various Forms of Classification

On the Basis of Functions

On the Basis of Specialty Functions

General Purpose Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Bariatric Beds

Pressure-Relief Beds

Air-Fluidized Beds

Low Air-Loss Beds

Low Air-loss Beds versus Air-Fluidized Beds

Alternating Air Pressure Mattresses

Pressure Ulcers: A Serious Ailment Affecting Bed-Ridden Patients

Factors Leading to Damage of Skin

Risk Factors

Secondary Infections

Classification of Beds by Nature of Treatment

Critical Care Beds

Acute Care Beds

Long-Term Care Beds

Accessories

Bedrails

Bedrail Covers

Bumpers





5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/DEVELOPMENTS



Hill-Rom Rolls out Envella™ Air Fluidized Therapy Bed

Getinge Group introduces Total Lift Bed™ for ICU Patients

Hill-Rom Introduces New Centrella™ Smart+ bed Solution

The LINET Group Launches Eleganza 5 Acute Care Bed

Hill-Rom Launches Hill-Rom® 900 Accella™ Bed System

Sidhil Introduces IQ ICU Bed

LINET Launches Eleganza 2 and Multicare beds

Sidhil Introduces New Chrysalis Birthing Beds





6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Paramount Bed Sets up New Facility for Manufacturing Hospital Beds

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Acquires Sidhil Group

Getinge Spins off Arjo

LINET Group Acquires Stake in BORCAD Medical

Leamington Hospital to Collaborate with KAREtech Medical Devices to Develop Robotic Bed





7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA)

ArjoHuntleigh AB (Sweden)

Gendron, Inc. (USA)

Invacare Corporation (USA)

Joerns Healthcare LLC (USA)

Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Linet, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic)

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Savion Industries (USA)

Stryker Corporation (USA)





8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose Beds by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for General Purpose Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for General Purpose Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bariatric Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Bariatric Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Bariatric Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Birthing Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Birthing Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Birthing Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pediatric Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Pediatric Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Pediatric Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Relief Beds by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Pressure Relief Beds by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hospital Beds Market by Treatment Type

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Treatment Type - Acute Care Beds and Others with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Treatment Type - Acute Care Beds and Others with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acute Care Beds and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hospital Beds Market by Bed Type

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Bed Type - Manual and Powered with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Bed Type - Manual and Powered with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Bed Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Powered Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Large Hospitals to Account for more ICU Beds

Growth in Outpatient Services Lead to Drop in Hospitals Bed Numbers

Innovations Spur Replacement Sales

Table 40: Pricing and Replacement Cycle for Hospital Beds

Dealers Choose Between Rentals and Purchases

Consumers Show Interest in Adjustable Beds

Aging Population - Long Term Growth Driver

Table 41: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the Years 2005-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Assisted Living Influences Demand for Nursing Home Beds

Rising Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Specialty Beds

Table 42: Obesity-Affected Population in the US (2011-2014): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Number of Pediatric Patients Lead to Demand for Pediatric Beds

Emergence of Home Care Industry to Reflect Favorably

Competitive Scenario

Hill-Rom Dominates Hospital Beds Market

Product Innovations (Industry 'Firsts') from Hill-Rom

Table 43: Leading Players in the US Hospital Beds Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for Hill-Rom, Stryker Corp, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Community Hospitals

Table 44: Total Number of US Registered Hospitals by Type (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Table 51: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Buying Behavior

Table 52: Number of Hospitals, Hospitals Beds and Average Length of Stay in Japan (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



Market Analysis

Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 62: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: French 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 68: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Pressure Grows Due to High Occupancy Rates

Demand for Residential and Nursing Beds on Rise

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: UK 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 74: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 77: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Switzerland

Table 80: Swiss Healthcare Industry (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Total Hospital Bed Units by Public Vs Private Hospitals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Turkey

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Low Bed Occupancy Rate Signify Huge Potential

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Healthcare Sector in China

Table 90: Licensed Beds in China (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Available Beds in Public and Private Hospitals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Chinese Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Healthcare System - An Overview

India Faces Acute Shortage of Hospital Beds

Table 94: Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate in India (2010-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Participation from Private Sector

Table 95: Number of Hospital Beds in India (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Public and Private Hospitals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Booming Medical Tourism Augers Well for Beds Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Indian Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Birthing Beds, Bariatric Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Australia

Table 99: Number of Hospitals in Australia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Public and Private Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Indonesia

Table 100: Number of Hospitals in Indonesia (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Public and Private Hospitals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Number of Hospital Beds in Indonesia (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Public and Private Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Malaysia

Table 102: Number of Hospital Beds in Malaysia (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Public and Private Hospitals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Zealand

Singapore

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 112: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Brazilian Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 115: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Middle East

Table 118: Number of Hospital Beds Per 1000 People Across Select Middle East Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

South Africa

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of World Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose Beds, Bariatric Beds, Birthing Beds, Pediatric Beds, Pressure Relief Beds Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62) The United States (20) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (26) - France (4) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12) Middle East (2)

