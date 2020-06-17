Global Hospital Beds Market, By Type, By Power, By Treatment, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hospital Beds Market, By Type (General, Pediatric, Birthing, Bariatric, Pressure Relief, Others), By Power (Manual, Semi-electric, Electric), By Treatment (Acute Care, Long-term Care, Critical Care), By Application (Intensive Care, Non-Intensive), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Elderly Care Facilities), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915173/?utm_source=PRN







Global hospital beds market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 4.5 billion in 2020 to around $ 7.7 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The global hospital beds market is driven by rising inclination towards home healthcare services across the globe. Moreover, governments across the world are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, continuous technological improvements in ICU beds, are further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global hospital beds market is segmented based on type, power, treatment, application, end user, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into general, pediatric, birthing, bariatric, pressure relief and others (Neonatal, etc.). Of these sub-segments, the general bed type segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to fact that general hospital beds are economically priced compared to other specialty hospital beds. Based on power, the market is segmented into manual, semi-electric and electric. The manual segment dominates the market and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period as well because of its cost-effectiveness, which leads to higher volume sales in underdeveloped and developing nations. In terms of treatment, the market is fragmented into acute care, long-term care and critical care, out of which, the acute care treatment type segment dominates the market. However, the critical care treatment segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next five years on account of increasing number of patients needing comprehensive care and rising requirement of constant monitoring due to coronavirus outbreak across the globe in the end of 2019.

Major players operating in the global hospital beds market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg, Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Merivaara Corp., Antano Group S.R.L., Amico Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Famed Zywiec Sp.Z O.O., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., GF Health Products, and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global hospital beds market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global hospital beds market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global hospital beds market based on type, power, treatment, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global hospital beds market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global hospital beds market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global hospital beds market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global hospital beds market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hospital beds market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global hospital beds market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospital bed manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hospital beds market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospital beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hospital beds

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hospital beds market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o General

o Pediatric

o Birthing

o Bariatric

o Pressure Relief

o Others

• Market, By Power:

o Manual

o Semi-electric

o Electric

• Market, By Treatment:

o Acute Care

o Long-term Care

o Critical Care

• Market, By Application:

o Intensive Care

o Non-Intensive

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Home Care Settings

o Elderly Care Facilities

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- Iran

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hospital beds market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915173/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

