Global Hospital Beds Market Report 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 by Type (Acute Care Beds & Others) & Power (Manual Hospital Beds & Powered Hospital Beds)
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hospital Beds in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- General Purpose Beds
- Bariatric Beds
- Birthing Beds
- Pediatric Beds
- Pressure Relief Beds
The global market is further analyzed by the following segments based on Treatment Type and Power:
By Type
- Acute Care Beds
- Others
By Power
- Manual Hospital Beds
- Powered Hospital Beds
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- ArjoHuntleigh AB (Sweden)
- Gendron, Inc. (USA)
- Invacare Corporation (USA)
- Joerns Healthcare LLC (USA)
- Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Linet, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Savion Industries (USA)
- Stryker Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hospital Beds
A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment
Outlook
Powered Beds Witness Stronger Growth
Hospital Bed Landscape Worldwide
Chronic Shortage of Beds and Need for New Hospital Constructions Drive Demand
Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to Gain R&D Focus
Competition
Leading Players
2. MARKET TRENDS
Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards
Smart Beds Aid in Prevention of Pressure Ulcers
Progressive Mobility
A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design
Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing
Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features for Bariatric Patients
Birthing Beds Equip New Features to Ensure Safe and Easy Delivery
Demand for ICU Beds on Rise
Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure Relief Beds
Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Growing Focus on Outpatient Care Defies Bed Demand
Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home
Stylish and Adjustable Beds
An Emerging Area of Interest
Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility
3. A PEEK INTO LONG TERM GROWTH DRIVERS
Factors Driving Growth by Bed type
General Purpose Beds
Birthing Beds
Pediatric Beds
Pressure Relief Beds
Bariatric Beds
Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand
Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care
Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers Opportunities
Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Medical Beds
Advantages of Medical Beds
Types of Beds
Manual Beds
Semi-Electric Beds
Electric Beds
History
Role of Electronic Components in Current Models
Types of Patient Controls
Critical Care Electric Beds
Various Forms of Classification
On the Basis of Functions
On the Basis of Specialty Functions
General Purpose Beds
Birthing Beds
Pediatric Beds
Bariatric Beds
Pressure-Relief Beds
Air-Fluidized Beds
Low Air-Loss Beds
Low Air-loss Beds versus Air-Fluidized Beds
Alternating Air Pressure Mattresses
Pressure Ulcers: A Serious Ailment Affecting Bed-Ridden Patients
Factors Leading to Damage of Skin
Risk Factors
Secondary Infections
Classification of Beds by Nature of Treatment
Critical Care Beds
Acute Care Beds
Long-Term Care Beds
Accessories
Bedrails
Bedrail Covers
Bumpers
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/DEVELOPMENTS
Hill-Rom Rolls out Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed
Getinge Group introduces Total Lift Bed for ICU Patients
Hill-Rom Introduces New Centrella Smart+ bed Solution
The LINET Group Launches Eleganza 5 Acute Care Bed
Hill-Rom Launches Hill-Rom 900 Accella Bed System
Sidhil Introduces IQ ICU Bed
LINET Launches Eleganza 2 and Multicare beds
Sidhil Introduces New Chrysalis Birthing Beds
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Paramount Bed Sets up New Facility for Manufacturing Hospital Beds
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Acquires Sidhil Group
Getinge Spins off Arjo
LINET Group Acquires Stake in BORCAD Medical
Leamington Hospital to Collaborate with KAREtech Medical Devices to Develop Robotic Bed
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 62)
- The United States (20)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (26)
- France (4)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Middle East (2)
