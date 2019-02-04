Global Hospital Beds Market Report 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 by Type (Acute Care Beds & Others) & Power (Manual Hospital Beds & Powered Hospital Beds)

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hospital Beds - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hospital Beds in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

General Purpose Beds

Bariatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

The global market is further analyzed by the following segments based on Treatment Type and Power:



By Type



Acute Care Beds

Others

By Power



Manual Hospital Beds

Powered Hospital Beds

The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) ArjoHuntleigh AB ( Sweden )

) Gendron, Inc. ( USA )

) Invacare Corporation ( USA )

) Joerns Healthcare LLC ( USA )

) Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Linet, spol. s r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Savion Industries ( USA )

) Stryker Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hospital Beds

A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment

Outlook

Powered Beds Witness Stronger Growth

Hospital Bed Landscape Worldwide

Chronic Shortage of Beds and Need for New Hospital Constructions Drive Demand

Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to Gain R&D Focus

Competition

Leading Players



2. MARKET TRENDS

Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards

Smart Beds Aid in Prevention of Pressure Ulcers

Progressive Mobility

A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features for Bariatric Patients

Birthing Beds Equip New Features to Ensure Safe and Easy Delivery

Demand for ICU Beds on Rise

Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure Relief Beds

Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Growing Focus on Outpatient Care Defies Bed Demand

Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home

Stylish and Adjustable Beds

An Emerging Area of Interest

Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility



3. A PEEK INTO LONG TERM GROWTH DRIVERS

Factors Driving Growth by Bed type

General Purpose Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Pressure Relief Beds

Bariatric Beds

Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care

Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers Opportunities

Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical Beds

Advantages of Medical Beds

Types of Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

History

Role of Electronic Components in Current Models

Types of Patient Controls

Critical Care Electric Beds

Various Forms of Classification

On the Basis of Functions

On the Basis of Specialty Functions

General Purpose Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Bariatric Beds

Pressure-Relief Beds

Air-Fluidized Beds

Low Air-Loss Beds

Low Air-loss Beds versus Air-Fluidized Beds

Alternating Air Pressure Mattresses

Pressure Ulcers: A Serious Ailment Affecting Bed-Ridden Patients

Factors Leading to Damage of Skin

Risk Factors

Secondary Infections

Classification of Beds by Nature of Treatment

Critical Care Beds

Acute Care Beds

Long-Term Care Beds

Accessories

Bedrails

Bedrail Covers

Bumpers



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/DEVELOPMENTS

Hill-Rom Rolls out Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed

Getinge Group introduces Total Lift Bed for ICU Patients

Hill-Rom Introduces New Centrella Smart+ bed Solution

The LINET Group Launches Eleganza 5 Acute Care Bed

Hill-Rom Launches Hill-Rom 900 Accella Bed System

Sidhil Introduces IQ ICU Bed

LINET Launches Eleganza 2 and Multicare beds

Sidhil Introduces New Chrysalis Birthing Beds



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Paramount Bed Sets up New Facility for Manufacturing Hospital Beds

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Acquires Sidhil Group

Getinge Spins off Arjo

LINET Group Acquires Stake in BORCAD Medical

Leamington Hospital to Collaborate with KAREtech Medical Devices to Develop Robotic Bed



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmwwgm/global_hospital?w=5





