Global Hospital Care Partnering Report 2020 - Full Collection of Hospital Care Deals Signed Between Pharma and Biotechnology Companies Since 2014

This report provides the full collection of Hospital Care disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hospital Care disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Hospital Care deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Hospital Care deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Hospital Care partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Hospital Care partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



The Global Hospital Care Partnering 2020 report includes:

Trends in Hospital Care dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Hospital Care deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Hospital Care deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 950 Hospital Care deal records

The leading Hospital Care deals by value since 2014

Most active Hospital Care dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Accident and emergency, Rehabilitation medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Aesthetic procedures, Transplantation, plus other hospital care indications.



Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Hospital Care dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hospital Care partnering over the years

2.3. Hospital Care partnering by deal type

2.4. Hospital Care partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hospital Care partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hospital Care partnering by technology type

2.7. Hospital Care partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Hospital Care partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Hospital Care partnering

3.3. Hospital Care partnering headline values

3.4. Hospital Care deal upfront payments

3.5. Hospital Care deal milestone payments

3.6. Hospital Care royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Hospital Care deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Hospital Care partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Hospital Care

4.4. Top Hospital Care deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hospital Care contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hospital Care partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hospital Care dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Hospital Care therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Hospital Care deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2020

Appendix 2 - Directory of Hospital Care deals by deal type 2014 to 2020

Appendix 3 - Directory of Hospital Care deals by stage of development 2014 to 2020

Appendix 4 - Directory of Hospital Care deals by technology type 2014 to 2020



