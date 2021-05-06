Global Hospital Gowns Markets, 2021-2028 - Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns); Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High)

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Gowns Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Usability; By Risk Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2028



The rising cases of road accidents and trauma events resulted in increased hospital admissions, which led to the higher adoption of hospital gowns to ensure the safety of caregivers in the market. For instance, according to the market statistics published by the WHO, in India alone, approximately 1 lac people suffer from severe to moderate burns, every year.



According to the market statistics of the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), each year around 9,942,000 was performed in the U.S. alone. Moreover, NCBI in 2017, has reported that the rise in the incidence of burns and wounds is high in countries such as UK, Australia, Finland, China, Bulgaria, and Netherland. Such high cases have significantly propelled the market growth of hospital gowns.



Asia Pacific market for hospital gowns is projected to register a lucrative growth rate over the assessment period. This market growth is expected due to the rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, awareness regarding caregivers and patient safety, and government-sponsored investments in hygiene standards.

Most of the countries in the region have contracts with the third level firms to procure their laundry requirements. Rising demand for hospital gowns in healthcare facilities and their role in limiting transmission of infectious diseases has boosted the demand for such products.



Hospital gowns industry participants such as Medline Industries, Inc., Angelica Corporation, AmeriPride Services, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., 3M, and Cardinal Health are some of the key players operating in the global market. Companies are focusing on research and development initiatives to develop technologically advanced products and to stay competitive in the market.



In line with this, in March 2020, the U.S. based company Standard Textile have boosted the production of personal protective equipment, including hospital gowns, face masks, and shields, to protect frontline healthcare workers with protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Moreover, companies in the hospital gowns industry are engaged in mergers and partnerships to strengthen their portfolio of offerings and to invigorate their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in 2018, Aramark Corporation completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services to strengthen AmeriPride's business and customer base.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Hospital Gown Market Insights

4.1. Hospital Gown - Industry snapshot

4.2. Hospital Gown Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Hospital Gown Market Industry trends



5. Hospital Gown Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Surgical Gowns

5.4. Non-Surgical Gowns

5.5. Patient Gowns



6. Global Hospital Gown Market, by Usability

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Disposable Gowns

6.4. Reusable Gowns



7. Hospital Gown Market Assessment by Risk Type

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Minimal

7.4. Low

7.5. Moderate

7.6. High



8. Hospital Gown Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Hospital Gown Market - North America

8.4. Hospital Gown Market - Europe

8.5. Hospital Gown Market - Asia-Pacific

8.6. Hospital Gown Market - Middle East & Africa

8.7. Hospital Gown Market - Latin America



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Medline Industries, Inc.

10.2. Standard Textile Co., Inc.

10.3. Angelica Corporation

10.4. AmeriPride Services, Inc.

10.5. 3M

10.6. Cardinal Health

10.7. Aramark

