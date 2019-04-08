Global Hospital Supplies Markets to 2023 Featuring 3M., Becton, Dickinson and Co., B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Stryker

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Supplies: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for hospital supplies and analyses of global market trends, using 2017 as the base year and forecasting 2018 through 2023 with CAGR projections.



The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global hospital supply market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global hospital supply market. Notable industry participants in this market include B. Braun, Becton & Dickinson, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Healthcare and Kimberly Clark. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2017, the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total and segmental revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Discussion on hospital-acquired infections (HAI), its prevalence and need for advanced hospital infrastructure for its prevention

Information on telemedicine and other digital health platforms

Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M Co., Becton, Dickinson and Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Market Estimate

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Definitions

Hospital Supplies

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

Operating Room Equipment

Patient Examination Devices

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

Syringes and Needles

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Hospital-Acquired Infections and Need for Advanced Hospital Infrastructure

Ageing World: Increasing Need for Hospitalization and Surgeries

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increase in Government Expenditures for Healthcare

Market Restraints

Competitive Market Creating Price Pressure and Market Challenges

Growing Trends Toward Home Healthcare

Macroeconomic Factors

Increasing Market Share of Non-Branded Hospital Supplies

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Operating Room Equipment

Operating Room Lights

Operating Room Tables

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Syringes and Needles

Syringe Alternatives

Syringe Innovations

Warnings Against Reusing Plastic Syringes

Needlestick Safety

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

Steam Bulk and Tabletop Sterilizers

Ethylene Oxide Sterilizer

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Patient Examination Devices

Thermometers

Stethoscopes

Market Size and Forecast

Market Competition

Other Hospital Supplies

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Segmentation

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure

General Medical Device Directive

Active Implantable Medical Device Directive

In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Competition

Disposable Hospital Supplies

Syringes and Needles

Operating Room Equipment

Mobility and Transportation Equipment

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

Patient Examination Devices

Mergers and Acquisitions

Steris Acquisition of Synergy Health

Cardinal Health Acquisition of Patient Product Portfolio from Medtronic

Getinge Partners with Verb Surgical for Advanced Digital Surgery Suites

SIMON's Collaboration with RWTH Aachen University

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



3M Co.

Co. Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Alvo Medical

American Diagnostic Corp.

Andersen Products Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CV Medical Llc

Geratherm Medical Ag

Getinge Ab

GF Health Products Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hindustan Syringes And Medical Devices

Hoveround Corp.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Levo Ag

Medical Illumination

Medifa Gmbh & Co. Kg

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic

Merivaara Corp.

Mindray (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co) Ltd.

Mizuho Osi

Molnlycke Health Care Ab

Omron Healthcare Inc.

OPT Surgisystems S.R.L.

Ottobock Healthcare Gmbh

Permobil Ab

RWTH Aachen University

Schaerer Medical Usa Inc.

Simeon Medical Gmbh & Co. Kg

SIMON

Skytron Llc

Steris Plc

Stryker Corp.

Sunnex Group

Sunrise Medical Llc

Synergy Health

Technomed India

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Verb Surgical

Waldmann Gmbh & Co. Kg

Welch Allyn Inc.

