Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$543.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Cold Packs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$489.4 Billion by the year 2025, Cold Packs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cold Packs will reach a market size of US$21.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$150.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Beiersdorf Australia Limited

BREG, Inc.

Bruder Healthcare Company

Caldera International, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Core Products International, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Koolpak Ltd.

Life Wear Technologies, Inc.

Medichill

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Pfizer Incorporated

The Mentholatum Company

THERA°PEARL

LLC

Total Companies Profiled: 75

