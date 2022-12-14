Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Growth Opportunity Report 2022: Market is Challenged by the Rising Need for Innovative Chemistries that will Cater to Customers' Unmet Needs and the Russo/Ukraine War

Dec 14, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hot Melt Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HMAs market is challenged by the rising need for innovative chemistries that will cater to customers' unmet needs, such as bio-based adhesives, biodegradable formulations, de-bondable HMAs, and heat-resistant adhesives. Development of new, high-performance, and innovative chemistries and other factors combined will contribute to higher prices and thereby revenue growth.
China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America will witness high growth in the next 7 years, due to their large, fast-growing end-consumer populations that will support end-use industry growth.
Hot melt adhesives (HMAs) are a major component in packaging, nonwovens, furniture, automotive, construction, bookbinding, and other applications. HMAs have multiple advantages over other adhesive formulations, such as faster drying and setting, cost-effectiveness, and low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Because HMAs have longer shelf lives, minimal waste, simpler application methods and are cheaper than solvent- and water-based adhesives, their market growth will be significant during the next 7 years.
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the supply chain for the global HMAs market. The frequent unavailability of shipping facilities, shutdowns at manufacturing plants and warehousing facilities, and interrupted raw material supply have caused increases in labor prices as well as transportation and ocean freight costs.
Additionally, the Russo-Ukrainian War is impacting HMAs' raw material prices and supply chain. Considering these macroeconomic factors, HMA manufacturers must develop effective strategies to manage the timeliness, pricing, and quality of their inventories for the next few years.
Polyamides, ethyl vinyl acetates (EVAs), polyolefins, polyurethanes (Pus), rubber-based, and other (acrylic, silicone, and polyester chemistries combined) are the chemistry types covered in this study. The key applications considered are packaging, nonwovens, furniture and woodworking, construction, graphics and bookbinding, and other (medical, electrical and electronics, textiles, and footwear).
Key adhesive types discussed are reactive and non-reactive, and pressure sensitive and non-pressure sensitive. Each of the end-use industry applications discussed includes regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry, reactiveness, and pressure sensitiveness. Market share for the top HMA manufacturers is discussed at a global level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hot Melt Adhesives (HMAs) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Packaging
- Illustration of HMA Consumption at Various Operational Stages in Packaging Applications
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Nonwovens
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture & Woodworking
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Automotive
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Construction
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Graphics & Bookbinding
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Other Applications
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Reactiveness
- Volume Forecast by Reactiveness
- Forecast Analysis by Reactiveness
- Revenue Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Volume Forecast by Pressure Sensitiveness
- Forecast Analysis by PS
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Developing Heat Resistant Products to Address Bonding Challenges
- Growth Opportunity 2: Developing Chemistries that Support a Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnering and Inorganic Growth Strategies for Developing New Business Strengths
11. Next Steps
