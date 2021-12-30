Global Household Care Market Report 2021, Featuring Procter & Gamble, Unilever Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Reckitt

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Household Care Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID 19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global household care market by value, by product, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the household care market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the household care market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall household care market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The Global Household care market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of household care produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the Global household care market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Reckitt are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global household care market gained a positive impact. Initially, the market witnessed a heavy demand and a changed consumer behaviour where households used to hoard the supplies, in addition to this, the online penetration of consumers increased and more emphasis on self-care and health care was given by the consumers.

The Global household care market has increased during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025. The Global household care market is expected to increase due to the increasing health and hygiene accessibility, growing penetration of e-commerce, increasing literacy rate, growing per capita spending, growing penetration of white goods, rising middle-class population/spending, rising number of female participation in workforce and rise in nuclear families, yet the market faces some challenges such as economic downturn, high competition, easy existence of counterfeit products, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Household Care: An Overview

2.2 Household Care: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.3 Household Care Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Household Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Household Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Household Care Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Rest of the World)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Household Care Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Household Care Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific excluding China Household Care Market: An Analysis

4.4 China Household Care Market: An Analysis

4.5 Rest of World Household Care Market: An Analysis





5. Impact of COVID

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Household Care Market

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Consumer Behavior

5.1.2 Rising Emphasis on Self Care and Hygiene

5.1.3 Supply Chain Disruption

5.1.4 Rising Digital Sales

6.Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Health and Hygiene Accessibility

6.1.2 Growing Penetration Of e-commerce

6.1.3 Increasing Literacy Rate

6.1.4 Growing Per Capita Spending

6.1.5 Growing Penetration of White Goods

6.1.6 Rising Middle Class Population/Spending

6.1.7 Rising Number of Female Participation in Workforce

6.1.8 Rise in Nuclear Families

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Downturn

6.2.2 High Competition

6.2.3 Easy Existence of Counterfeit Products

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Product Innovations

6.3.2 Collaboration with Various Apps

6.3.3 Surge in Intelligent Advertising Campaigns

6.3.4 Sustainable and Natural Products in High Demand

6.3.5 Growth in Demand for Premium Household Care Products

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Household Care Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Household Care Market Players: Research & Development Expenses Comparison

8. Company Profiles

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv7hqr

