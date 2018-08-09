Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products in Household Cleaning Gaining Momentum
The "Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Household Cleaning Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the product innovations and portfolio extension. Manufacturers are implementing technological advancements to introduce new product formulations and subsequent launches.
One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for premium products. Convenience, better packaging, and aesthetic appeal are key attributes of premium household cleaning product brands.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the balancing production cost, price, and quality of products. Manufacturers find it challenging to improve and enhance their production processes while complying with the labelling, packaging, and quality standards of finished products.
Key vendors
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Henkel
- Procter & Gamble
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- S. C. JOHNSON & SON
- The Clorox Company
- Unilever
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Surface cleaners
- Dishwashing products
- Toilet cleaners
- Other cleaning agents (bleach)
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for premium products
- Emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in household cleaning
- Rising demand for automatic dishwashing tablets
- Packaging innovation
- Other trends
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Competitive strategies
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Comparative analysis of key vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjv2fp/global_household?w=5
