Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products in Household Cleaning Gaining Momentum

The Global Household Cleaning Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the product innovations and portfolio extension. Manufacturers are implementing technological advancements to introduce new product formulations and subsequent launches.

One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for premium products. Convenience, better packaging, and aesthetic appeal are key attributes of premium household cleaning product brands.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the balancing production cost, price, and quality of products. Manufacturers find it challenging to improve and enhance their production processes while complying with the labelling, packaging, and quality standards of finished products.

Key vendors

Colgate-Palmolive

Henkel

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group

S. C. JOHNSON & SON

The Clorox Company

Unilever

