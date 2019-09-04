Global HR Analytics Markets Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HR Analytics Market By Component (Software and Services), Application (Core HR, Workforce Management, and Talent Management), Organization Size (MSMEs and Large Enterprises), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global HR analytics market will grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The demand for HR analytics solutions is increasing due to multiple factors, including gaining insights about the enterprise workforce and understanding how an organization culture is impacting the workforce productivity and employee performance. Measuring & reducing the employee turnover rate is also one of the factors boosting the adoption of HR analytics solutions. Protecting the privacy of an employee and ensuring the information is not misused are among the major restraints hindering the HR analytics market growth.



HR analytics, workforce analytics, and people analytics are the terms often used interchangeably, but they differ from each other. People analytics applies to all the people in an organization, including customers as well as employees; however, workforce analytics and HR analytics share the same goal of driving business value by enhancing the employee experience and employee retention rate. HR analytics deals only with the data managed by the HR department.



For example, training & development expenses, hiring time, appraisal time of an employee, etc. More and more enterprises are investing in HR analytics to gain meaningful insights necessary for managing their human capital and to enhance ROI. HR analytics software and services focus on the impact of various HR initiatives on employees. These tools, by using predictive analytics, identify trends and risks associated with the workforce.



According to the HR analytics industry analysis, North America accounts for the largest share of the global HR analytics market in 2019. Drivers supporting the growth of the HR analytics market in North America include the presence of major vendors such as IBM, Oracle, and MicroStrategy. Technological advancement is also one of the factors for the HR analytics market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of HR professionals adopting HR analytics solutions for finding the right talent with the right skillset. In the APAC region, the enterprise's HR departments are also implementing HR analytics for making more data-driven decisions.



HR Analytics Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global HR analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the HR analytics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in the market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in the strong position in the market.



Few of the Key Vendors in the HR Analytics Market Research:

SAP

Oracle

MicroStrategy

IBM

Tableau

Zoho

Crunchr

Talentsoft

Sisense

Sage Software



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Restraints

4.3.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 HR Analytics Market, By Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Integration & Implementation

5.3.2 Support & Maintenance

5.3.3 Consulting



6 HR Analytics Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Core HR

6.3 Workforce Management

6.4 Talent Management



7 HR Analytics Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 MSMEs

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 HR Analytics Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships

9.3.2 Business Restructuring

9.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendors Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l2hwo



