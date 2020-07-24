Global HR Positive/HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Markets, 2017-2030

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hormone Receptor (HR) Positive/Human Epidermal Receptor 2 (HER2) Negative Breast Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the HR-positive/ HER2-negative breast cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM HR-positive/ HER2-negative breast cancer market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current HR-positive/ HER2-negative breast cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Incidence of Breast Cancer, Diagnosed Incidence of HR+/HER2- post-menopausal early stage Breast Cancer, Diagnosed Incidence of HR+/HER2- post-menopausal metastatic Breast Cancer and Diagnosed Incidence of HR+/HER2- post-menopausal Breast Cancer scenario of breast cancer in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings

This section provides glimpses of the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer epidemiology in the 7MM.

As per the analysis, the total Incident Population of Breast Cancer in the 7MM was found to be 626,867 in 2017.

The estimates show higher incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States with 266,120 cases in 2017.

with 266,120 cases in 2017. Amongs EU5, Germany show higher incidence of Breast Cancer followed by Italy and France , UK and Spain respectively

Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer marketed drugs, mid phase and late stage (phase III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Ibrance: Pfizer

Piqray: Novartis

Lynparza: AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Verzenio: Eli Lilly

Emerging Drugs



SHR6390: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co.

Tesetaxel: Odonate Therapeutics

Elacestrant: Radius Pharmaceuticals

Sacituzumab: Immunomedics

Market Outlook



The HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Key Findings

The market size of HR-positive/HER2-negative postmenopausal breast cancer in the 7MM was found to be USD 5,237.2 million in 2017.

in 2017. Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer in 2017, which accounts for approximately 80.51% of the total market.

Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned



Pfizer

Novartis

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co.

Odonate Therapeutics

Radius Pharmaceuticals

Immunomedics

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocm5ed

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

