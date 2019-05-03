DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Capital Management Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human capital management (HCM) market is expected to be worth USD 29.9 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%. Automation in the administration of employees, policies, and procedures in regional as well as global firms is a crucial driver for the HCM market. A significant share of the market is dominated by large global players such as SAP, Oracle, Workday, Ramco, ADP, Microsoft, Ultimate Software, and Cornerstone. These companies are focusing on acquiring smaller vendors to provide end-to-end solutions in all categories to the customers.



Regional insights

North America became the largest consumer of HCM solutions in 2018, accounting for 56.5% of the market share and is predicted to continue to be the leading regional segment over the forecast period. A group of software vendors, customers, developers, and system integrators has encouraged the high market share of the region. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to experience a significant gain in market share of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023. The rise of corporate culture owing to the expanding footprint of global companies in emerging economies like China, India, and the ASEAN countries is expected to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific.



Companies covered

Oracle

ADP

SAP SE

Workday, Inc.

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Kronos Incorporated

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Key Question Answered In the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Global HCM - assumptions and research methodology

2.1. Market taxonomy - segment definitions

2.2. Research methodology (list of primary and secondary sources)

2.3. Assumptions



Chapter 3: Global HCM market - insights

3.1. Global HCM market - market guideline



Chapter 4: Global HCM market - overview

4.1. Global market drivers

4.2. Global market trends

4.4. Global market opportunities

4.4. Global market challenges



Chapter 5: Global HCM market - based on component

5.1. Software market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

5.2. Services market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations



Chapter 6: Global HCM market - based on software

6.1. Core HR market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.2. Payroll & compensation management market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.3. Performance management market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.4. Learning market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.5. Talent acquisition market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.6. Workforce management market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.7. Benefit administration market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

6.8. Other software market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations



Chapter 7: Global HCM market - based on deployment type

7.1. Cloud market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

7.2. On-premises market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations



Chapter 8: Global HCM market - based on organization size

8.1. Large enterprise market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

8.2. SME market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations



Chapter 9: Global HCM market - based on vertical

9.1. Government market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.2. Manufacturing market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.3. Energy & utilities market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.4. Consumer goods & retail market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.5. Healthcare market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.6. Transportation & logistics market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.7. Telecom & IT market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.8. BFSI market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

9.9. Other verticals market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations



Chapter 10: Global HCM market - based on region

10.1. North America market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

10.2. Europe market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

10.3. Asia Pacific market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

10.4. Latin America market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations

10.5. The Middle East & Africa market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations



Chapter 11: Competitive landscape

11.1. Oracle

11.1.a. Company snapshot

11.1.b. Product offerings

11.1.c. Geographical presence

11.1.d. Key numbers

11.1.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

11.2.a. Company snapshot

11.2.b. Product offerings

11.2.c. Geographical presence

11.2.d. Key numbers

11.2.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

11.3.a. Company snapshot

11.3.b. Product offerings

11.3.c. Geographical presence

11.3.d. Key numbers

11.3.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

11.4.a. Company snapshot

11.4.b. Product offerings

11.4.c. Geographical presence

11.4.d. Key numbers

11.4.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

11.5.a. Company snapshot

11.5.b. Product offerings

11.5.c. Geographical presence

11.5.d. Key numbers

11.5.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

Kronos Incorporated

11.6.a. Company snapshot

11.6.b. Product offerings

11.6.c. Geographical presence

11.6.d. Key numbers

11.6.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

11.7.a. Company snapshot

11.7.b. Product offerings

11.7.c. Geographical presence

11.7.d. Key numbers

11.7.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives

11.8.a. Company snapshot

11.8.b. Product offerings

11.8.c. Geographical presence

11.8.d. Key numbers

11.8.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives



Chapter 12: Conclusion



Chapter 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pt8rn5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

