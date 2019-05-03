Global Human Capital Management Market 2018-2023
May 03, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Capital Management Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human capital management (HCM) market is expected to be worth USD 29.9 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7%. Automation in the administration of employees, policies, and procedures in regional as well as global firms is a crucial driver for the HCM market. A significant share of the market is dominated by large global players such as SAP, Oracle, Workday, Ramco, ADP, Microsoft, Ultimate Software, and Cornerstone. These companies are focusing on acquiring smaller vendors to provide end-to-end solutions in all categories to the customers.
Regional insights
North America became the largest consumer of HCM solutions in 2018, accounting for 56.5% of the market share and is predicted to continue to be the leading regional segment over the forecast period. A group of software vendors, customers, developers, and system integrators has encouraged the high market share of the region. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to experience a significant gain in market share of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023. The rise of corporate culture owing to the expanding footprint of global companies in emerging economies like China, India, and the ASEAN countries is expected to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific.
Companies covered
- Oracle
- ADP
- SAP SE
- Workday, Inc.
- Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
- Kronos Incorporated
- Ceridian HCM, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive summary
1.1. Key Question Answered In the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Global HCM - assumptions and research methodology
2.1. Market taxonomy - segment definitions
2.2. Research methodology (list of primary and secondary sources)
2.3. Assumptions
Chapter 3: Global HCM market - insights
3.1. Global HCM market - market guideline
Chapter 4: Global HCM market - overview
4.1. Global market drivers
4.2. Global market trends
4.4. Global market opportunities
4.4. Global market challenges
Chapter 5: Global HCM market - based on component
5.1. Software market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
5.2. Services market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
Chapter 6: Global HCM market - based on software
6.1. Core HR market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.2. Payroll & compensation management market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.3. Performance management market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.4. Learning market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.5. Talent acquisition market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.6. Workforce management market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.7. Benefit administration market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
6.8. Other software market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
Chapter 7: Global HCM market - based on deployment type
7.1. Cloud market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
7.2. On-premises market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
Chapter 8: Global HCM market - based on organization size
8.1. Large enterprise market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
8.2. SME market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
Chapter 9: Global HCM market - based on vertical
9.1. Government market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.2. Manufacturing market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.3. Energy & utilities market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.4. Consumer goods & retail market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.5. Healthcare market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.6. Transportation & logistics market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.7. Telecom & IT market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.8. BFSI market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
9.9. Other verticals market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
Chapter 10: Global HCM market - based on region
10.1. North America market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
10.2. Europe market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
10.3. Asia Pacific market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
10.4. Latin America market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
10.5. The Middle East & Africa market overview - historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), market key market observations
Chapter 11: Competitive landscape
11.1. Oracle
11.1.a. Company snapshot
11.1.b. Product offerings
11.1.c. Geographical presence
11.1.d. Key numbers
11.1.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
11.2.a. Company snapshot
11.2.b. Product offerings
11.2.c. Geographical presence
11.2.d. Key numbers
11.2.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
11.3.a. Company snapshot
11.3.b. Product offerings
11.3.c. Geographical presence
11.3.d. Key numbers
11.3.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
11.4.a. Company snapshot
11.4.b. Product offerings
11.4.c. Geographical presence
11.4.d. Key numbers
11.4.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
11.5.a. Company snapshot
11.5.b. Product offerings
11.5.c. Geographical presence
11.5.d. Key numbers
11.5.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
Kronos Incorporated
11.6.a. Company snapshot
11.6.b. Product offerings
11.6.c. Geographical presence
11.6.d. Key numbers
11.6.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
11.7.a. Company snapshot
11.7.b. Product offerings
11.7.c. Geographical presence
11.7.d. Key numbers
11.7.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
11.8.a. Company snapshot
11.8.b. Product offerings
11.8.c. Geographical presence
11.8.d. Key numbers
11.8.e. Recent developments & strategic initiatives
Chapter 12: Conclusion
Chapter 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pt8rn5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article