Global Human Gene Sequencing Market Report 2021-2025: COVID-19 Pandemic has Put the Market on Pause
Apr 26, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends. Forecasts by Hereditary, Newborn Screening, NIPT, Oncology, Pharmacogenomic, and Direct to Consumer, by Country. With Executive and Consultant Guides. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Is COVID-19 holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?
The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Key Topics Covered:
Human Gene Sequencing Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report
1.1.1 Gene Sequencing
1.1.2 Hereditary
1.1.3 Newborn Screening
1.1.4 Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
1.1.5 Oncology
1.1.6 Pharmacogenomic
1.1.7 Direct to Consumer
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing
1.5 Genetic Testing vs. Gene Sequencing
1.5.1 Cost and Pricing Practice
1A Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts
1A.1 Notes to Installed Base Listing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Sequencing Labs
2.1.10 Audit body
2.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be
2.2.1.1 Clinical and Research Lines Blur
2.2.1.2 Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore
2.2.1.3 The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment
2.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care
2.2.2.1 Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?
2.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun
2.2.3.1 NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS
2.2.3.2 NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease
2.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds
2.2.4.1 The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing
2.2.4.2 The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy
2.2.4.3 The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis
2.2.5 Pharmacogenomics
2.2.5.1 Sequencing Not the Only Player
2.2.5.2 New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?
2.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye
2.2.6.1 DTC - How Many Segments?
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
2.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab
2.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity
2.3.4 Informatics
2.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role
2.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
2.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
2.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry
2.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnoses
3.1.2 Wellness and Prevention
3.1.3 Fertility Technology
3.1.4 Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation
3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity
3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
3.3.3 Listing of Current Instrument Specifications
3.3.4 Long Reads - Further Segmentation
3.3.5 Linked Reads
3.3.6 New Sequencing Technologies
4. Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Genetron Health Targeting Early Cancer Detection
- Pan-European Initiative to Build Tools for Sharing Genomic Data
- UK Government Unveils New Genomic Healthcare Strategy
- Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval
- American Heart Association Develops Genetic Testing Guidelines
- Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test
- NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care
- Germline Results From Tumor-Normal Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer Patients
- FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics
- BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round
- Mass General, Brigham and Women's Open Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care
- Asuragen Fragile X Diagnostic Test Gets FDA Authorization
- Fluxion Bio Wins NIH Grant to Develop NIPT Assay
- Illumina, Broad Institute Collaborate on Genome Analysis Software
- Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies Partner on IVD Test Kits for Immune Sequencing
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems, BlueBee Partner on Sequencing Data Analysis Platform
- Paying cash for elective genomic sequencing
- NIH funds Color ahead of million-person sequencing effort
- Veritas Genetics slashes price of whole genome sequencing 40% to $600
- Superfast gene sequencing diagnoses critically ill patients
- Veracyte Details Clinical Utility of RNA Sequencing-Based Testing for Thyroid Cancer
- Longas Technologies Launches. Offers 'Virtual Long Read' Library Prep
- New Blood Test Detects Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Up to 16.5 Months Earlier
- PerkinElmer Genomics Introduces Physician-Ordered Genetic Screening Test for Proactive Health Management
- Roche Gets CE Mark for Mutation Profiler Software for NGS Cancer Tests
- PGDx and PathGroup Enter Co-Development Agreement
- Newborn genomic sequencing detects unanticipated disease risk factors
5. Profiles of Key Companies
- Genomics, Inc
- 23andME Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Akonni Biosystems
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- ArcherDx, Inc
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Cepheid (now Danaher
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Color Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- Cynvenio
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- GE Global Research
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Gene by Gene, Ltd
- Genedrive
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
- Genewiz
- Genomic Health
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomOncology
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grail, Inc
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix
- Helomics
- Hologic
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc. iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Karius
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- Molecular MD
- NantHealth, Inc
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Omega Bioservices
- OncoDNA
- ORIG3N, Inc
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Regeneron
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc
- Sysmex
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veritas Genetics
- Volition
6. The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
7. Market Sizes by Application
7.1 Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market
7.2 Newborn Gene Sequencing Market
7.3 NIPT Gene Sequencing Market
7.4 Oncology Gene Sequencing Market
7.5 Pharmacogenomic Gene Sequencing Market
7.6 Direct To Consumer Gene Sequencing Market
8. Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95hkq4
