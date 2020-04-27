Global Human Liver Models Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Liver Models market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Liver Organoids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$745.7 Million by the year 2025, Liver Organoids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$70.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liver Organoids will reach a market size of US$23.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$507.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Emulate, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Human Liver Model Market: Overview

Drug Therapies - Cirrhosis & Other Chronic Liver Diseases

Advances in Treating Congenital Liver Diseases and Liver Tissue

Transplantation

Global Competitor Market Shares

Human Liver Models Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Human Liver Models Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Human Liver Models Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Human Liver Models Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Liver Organoids (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Liver Organoids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Liver Organoids (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: 2D Models (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: 2D Models (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: 2D Models (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Animal Models (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Animal Models (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Animal Models (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: 3D Bioprinting (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: 3D Bioprinting (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: 3D Bioprinting (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Human Liver Models Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Human Liver Models Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Human Liver Models Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 24: Human Liver Models Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Human Liver Models: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Human Liver Models Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Human Liver Models Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Human Liver Models Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Human Liver Models Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Human Liver Models Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Human Liver Models Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Human Liver Models Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 35: Human Liver Models Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Human Liver Models Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: French Human Liver Models Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Human Liver Models Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Human Liver Models Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Human Liver Models Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Human Liver Models: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Human Liver Models Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Human Liver Models Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Human Liver Models Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Human Liver Models Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Human Liver Models Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Human Liver Models Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Human Liver Models Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Human Liver Models Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Human Liver Models Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Human Liver Models Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 69: Human Liver Models Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Human Liver Models Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Human Liver Models Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Human Liver Models Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Human Liver Models:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 77: Human Liver Models Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Human Liver Models Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Human Liver Models Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Human Liver Models Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Human Liver Models Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Human Liver Models Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Human Liver Models Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Human Liver Models Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Human Liver Models Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Human Liver Models Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 99: Human Liver Models Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Human Liver Models: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Human Liver Models Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Human Liver Models Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Human Liver Models Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Human Liver Models Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Human Liver Models Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Human Liver Models Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Human Liver Models Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Human Liver Models Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Human Liver Models Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Human Liver Models Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Human Liver Models Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY

CN BIO INNOVATIONS LTD.

CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K

EMULATE

ORGANOVO HOLDINGS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

