Global Human Liver Models Industry
Apr 27, 2020, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Liver Models market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Liver Organoids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$745.7 Million by the year 2025, Liver Organoids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798778/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$70.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liver Organoids will reach a market size of US$23.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$507.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.
- CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- Emulate, Inc.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Human Liver Model Market: Overview
Drug Therapies - Cirrhosis & Other Chronic Liver Diseases
Advances in Treating Congenital Liver Diseases and Liver Tissue
Transplantation
Global Competitor Market Shares
Human Liver Models Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Human Liver Models Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Human Liver Models Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Human Liver Models Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Liver Organoids (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Liver Organoids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Liver Organoids (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Liver-on-a-chip (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 2D Models (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 2D Models (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 2D Models (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Animal Models (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Animal Models (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Animal Models (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 3D Bioprinting (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 3D Bioprinting (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 3D Bioprinting (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Human Liver Models Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Human Liver Models Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Human Liver Models Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Human Liver Models: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Human Liver Models Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Human Liver Models Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Human Liver Models Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Human Liver Models Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Human Liver Models Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Human Liver Models Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Human Liver Models Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Human Liver Models Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Human Liver Models Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Human Liver Models Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Human Liver Models Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Human Liver Models Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Human Liver Models Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Human Liver Models: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Human Liver Models Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Human Liver Models Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Human Liver Models Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Human Liver Models Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Human Liver Models Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Human Liver Models Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Human Liver Models Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Human Liver Models Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Human Liver Models Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Human Liver Models Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 69: Human Liver Models Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Human Liver Models Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Human Liver Models Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Human Liver Models Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Human Liver Models:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Human Liver Models Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 77: Human Liver Models Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Human Liver Models Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Human Liver Models Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Human Liver Models Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Human Liver Models Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Human Liver Models Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Human Liver Models Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Human Liver Models Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Human Liver Models Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Human Liver Models Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Human Liver Models Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: Human Liver Models Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Human Liver Models: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Human Liver Models Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Human Liver Models Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Human Liver Models Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Human Liver Models Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Human Liver Models Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Human Liver Models Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Human Liver Models Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Human Liver Models Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Human Liver Models Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Human Liver Models Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Human Liver Models Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Human Liver Models Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Human Liver Models Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Human Liver Models Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Human Liver Models Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
CN BIO INNOVATIONS LTD.
CYFUSE BIOMEDICAL K.K
EMULATE
ORGANOVO HOLDINGS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
