Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is Expected to Reach $8.95 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is accounted for $3.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Human Machine Interface (HMI) market include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, General Electric Co, Kontron AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, Inc, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The rising need for efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant and the evolution of industrial internet of things (II0T) & growing demand for smart automation solution are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, a complex designing structure of human-machine interface is hindering the market. In addition, integration of micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with HMI and technological advancements of open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of the migration process is providing ample opportunities.

Human Machine Interface has become the standard interface for operator control on new and upgraded plant equipment and process control systems. Simply, an HMI is a central control system that communicates operator inputs and receives real-time data and feedback from a PLC logic controller. An HMI provides an important visual of what is going on inside the control system. It records important production information including cycle counts, times, and recipes for different processes.

Amongst end user, discrete Industries is segmented due to manufacturing in discrete industries is often characterized by very high complexity and limited volume or low complexity and high volume. These industries often have individual or separate production units. A discrete product at the end of its lifecycle can be broken down into its components and they can be recycled.

By geography, North America is dominated owing to Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Products Covered:

Industrial Personal Computers (PCs)



Interface Software



Display Terminals

Offerings Covered:

Software



Hardware



Services

Types Covered:

Rubber Keypads



Touch Screen



Interface Software



Remote Panel



Membrane Switches

Solutions Covered:

Direct Sales Channels



Indirect Sales Channels

Configurations Covered:

Embedded



Standalone

Technologies Covered:

Motion Human Machine Interface (HMI)



Bionic Human Machine Interface (HMI)



Tactile Human Machine Interface (HMI)



Optical Human Machine Interface (HMI)



Acoustic Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Applications Covered:

Healthcare



Gaming



Factory Automation



Automobiles



Electronic Consumer Applications



Smartphone and Tablets

End-Users Covered:

Discrete Industries



Process Industries

Regions Covered:

North America



US





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





UK





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





New Zealand





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Chile





Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Qatar





South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

