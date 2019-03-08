Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Allergan, Bausch Health, GSK, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 9% by 2023.

Technological advances in diagnostics to drive market growth. The diagnostic methods that are currently available in the market include Pap test, colposcopy, and HPV DNA test. Pap test is a screening procedure for cervical cancer, in which the presence of precancerous or cancerous cells is identified on the cervix. Colposcopy is a more advanced technique like a Pap test, which allows the examiner to take abnormal cell tissues from the cervix.

Market Overview

Advent of vaccines

The global HPV therapeutics market witnessed strong advances in terms of prevention of diseases caused by HPV. This is primarily due to the increasing research on developing highly advanced vaccines with a longer half-life. Vaccines were proved to have strong efficacy toward the prevention of various disease-causing viruses and highly effective toward the prevention of various indications caused by HPV.

Multiple-dose schedules of vaccines

Despite the availability of vaccines for the prevention of indications caused by HPV, the market faces a challenge from their recurring doses. As the vaccines that are currently approved for HPV are developed for administering through invasive methods such as subcutaneous route, the need for multiple doses affects the patient adherence toward the completion of the dose cycle.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ALLERGAN and Bausch Health, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advent of vaccines and the technological advances in diagnostics, will provide considerable growth opportunities to human papillomavirus (HPV) manufactures.

ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings, and Merck Sharp & Dohme are some of the major companies covered in this report.

