Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - Allergan, Bausch Health, GSK, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme
Mar 08, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 9% by 2023.
Technological advances in diagnostics to drive market growth. The diagnostic methods that are currently available in the market include Pap test, colposcopy, and HPV DNA test. Pap test is a screening procedure for cervical cancer, in which the presence of precancerous or cancerous cells is identified on the cervix. Colposcopy is a more advanced technique like a Pap test, which allows the examiner to take abnormal cell tissues from the cervix.
Market Overview
Advent of vaccines
The global HPV therapeutics market witnessed strong advances in terms of prevention of diseases caused by HPV. This is primarily due to the increasing research on developing highly advanced vaccines with a longer half-life. Vaccines were proved to have strong efficacy toward the prevention of various disease-causing viruses and highly effective toward the prevention of various indications caused by HPV.
Multiple-dose schedules of vaccines
Despite the availability of vaccines for the prevention of indications caused by HPV, the market faces a challenge from their recurring doses. As the vaccines that are currently approved for HPV are developed for administering through invasive methods such as subcutaneous route, the need for multiple doses affects the patient adherence toward the completion of the dose cycle.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ALLERGAN and Bausch Health, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advent of vaccines and the technological advances in diagnostics, will provide considerable growth opportunities to human papillomavirus (HPV) manufactures.
ALLERGAN, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings, and Merck Sharp & Dohme are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA
- Market segmentation by RoA
- Comparison by RoA
- Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Topical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by RoA
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allergan
- Bausch Health
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69gxz3/global_human?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article